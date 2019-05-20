Fini Sweets Showcases Imaginative New Offerings, Spotlights its Candy Experience at 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Global candy sensation focuses on inspiring creativity and delicious, better-for-you options as it expands U.S. presence and product range



ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International candy sensation Fini Sweets will showcase its unique candy experience at the 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, showcasing a range of imaginative and delicious offerings that have made it one of the fastest growing candy brands in the world. The Fini Sweets booth at the Expo will deliver bold tastes and colorful shapes in the form of Fini's creative confections and candy artistry that employs colorful Fini candies as its medium.

The number one candy maker from Spain is expanding its U.S. presence with a focus on the creative inspiration that has become a brand hallmark and better-for-you candy options – allergen-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly sweets – that are a growing and unfulfilled market.

"Fini Sweets is returning to the 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo to showcase our latest creations and to celebrate the spirit of creativity that is at the heart of our brand," said Fini Sweets Director of Marketing Trevin Morton. "We designed our North American candy portfolio to deliver on the delicious taste and satisfying texture that has made Fini internationally famous. With a global flavor palette and delightful shape and size combinations, Fini products are unlike any other confections in the world."

The Fini Sweets booth at the Sweets & Snacks Expo will present the nine licorice and gummy products the brand is selling in the U.S., including the brand's signature 3D Bear gummies and beloved Cinema Mix – a top choice for moviegoers and at-home streamers. Fini will debut its innovative new Flip It line – a packaging innovation that satisfies two cravings in one clever package for twice the fun and flavor. Show attendees can also try original Fini creations Hooplas, Kollisions, Shock Tongues and Sour Tornadoes, which were made in collaboration with a focus group of Chicago teenagers.

"Collaborating with consumers is part of our U.S. growth plan – learning what candies they desire, what they dream about, and what they cannot find. Fini 'mad scientist' candy creators worked with a group of talented Chicago teens who stretched the traditional boundaries of candy creativity to introduce magnificent new sweets that are really fun to eat," said Morton. For some consumers, the dream is finding a candy that is friendlier to their dietary needs.

"Fini Sweets is a family-owned and family-focused brand. We believe better-for-you options should not sacrifice the taste and texture consumers seek from their candy selections," said Morton. "Fini has worked to become a global leader in allergen-free sweets and we now offer several zero gluten and vegan-friendly products. Many of our products are made without artificial colors or flavors and are fat free."

The Fini Sweets brand is known worldwide as a food that is "fun to play with" and sparks creative work from its fans. The brand will showcase this candy artistry at this year's expo. Fini has partnered with American candy artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton to create a large-scale artwork paying homage to the show's host city of Chicago using Fini candy as their medium.

In non-chocolate confections, dynamic presentation, taste and texture are driving industry growth, according to a recent study from Fona International. Unique textures and tastes are creating new consumer experiences and occasions for sharing with consumers.1 The study points out that over a quarter of consumers increased their sugar confectionery consumption because of texture alone.

According to Packaged Facts, the U.S. non-chocolate candy market is poised to reach $12.42 billion in 2023.2 The 2019 Sweet & Snacks Expo is the industry's largest global event.3 "We see a tremendous growth opportunity for Fini in the U.S. candy market and aim to utilize the enormous distribution network in grocery, drug and convenience outlets as well as online to connect with American consumers," adds Morton. "Our investment in the U.S. market extends beyond distribution. We recently opened our U.S. headquarters in Chicagoland; and have plans to build a U.S. based manufacturing facility in the coming years. We've brought in top industry talent; and will continue to open employment opportunities within our company and with our business partners."

American consumers can currently find Fini Sweets at 7-Eleven, at many favorite specialty sweets shops; as well as online at Amazon.

Fini Sweets is a leading global candy maker known for nearly 50 years of imaginative and delicious non-chocolate confections. Founded as a family business, Fini Sweets continues to be family-run and family-focused as it has expanded to over 100 international markets. Fini Sweets, Spain's number one candy manufacturer and distributor, has gained global brand recognition for its innovative offerings, its inspiration of creativity and its leadership role in better-for-you and allergen-free candy options. Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, Fini Sweets arrived in the U.S. in 2014 and now offers a unique portfolio of delicious licorice and gummy products. Discover Fini fun at finisweetsusa.com.

