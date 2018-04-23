Festive Fiesta Flavors

Serve up some spice with fun party dishes

MISSION, Kan., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Make your next fiesta one to remember with colorful decor, festive touches and, perhaps most importantly, unique and mouthwatering recipes that bring guests back for seconds.

To achieve the ideal flavors of a fiesta done right, try bringing something new to the table with recipes like these party-pleasing Tortilla Pizzas for a special main dish, crunchy and refreshing Coleslaw with Green Chile Dressing on the side and, for a decadently unique dessert, Jalapeno Brownies.

These party-perfect recipes can help you take flavors to new heights while adding a kick of spice when you incorporate quality ingredients like Rio Luna Organic Peppers. The peppers are cultivated by a company with more than three decades of experience. They manage the whole pepper process from annual seed selection to grower partnerships, cultivation and packing.

Available in four spicy varieties – Diced Jalapenos, Nacho Sliced Jalapenos, Diced Green Chiles and Large Chopped Green Chiles – you can add a pop of peppers to your next celebration. Because the peppers are organic certified, non-GMO, fat free, cholesterol free, low calorie and kosher, you'll be able to pack an extra punch of spice without serving up unnecessary ingredients.

To find more ways to spice up your fiestas as well as everyday recipes, visit riolunapeppers.com/our-meals, and find Rio Luna Organics on Facebook and Instagram.

Tortilla Pizzas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

4

flour tortillas (8 inches)

1

can (15 ounces) refried black beans

4

fresh plum tomatoes, chopped

1

can (4 ounces) Rio Luna Organic Nacho Sliced Jalapenos, drained

1 1/3

cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

1

tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

chipotle-ranch dressing (optional)

Heat oven to 400 F.

Bake tortillas directly on oven rack 2 minutes. Cool. Spread 1/4 cup beans onto each tortilla. Top evenly with tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.

Bake 8 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with cilantro just before serving.

Tip: For added flavor, drizzle pizzas with chipotle-ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Brownies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 16

1/2

cup vegetable oil

1

cup sugar

2

eggs

1

can (4 ounces) Rio Luna Organic Diced Jalapenos, pureed

1

teaspoon vanilla

1/2

cup, plus 3 tablespoons, all-purpose flour

1/3

cup cocoa powder

1/4

teaspoon baking powder

1/4

teaspoon salt

powdered sugar (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In medium bowl, whisk oil, sugar, eggs, jalapenos and vanilla until blended.

In separate bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt; add to egg mixture. Mix just until combined. Pour into greased 8-by-8-inch baking pan.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until brownies pull away from sides of pan easily. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Tip: Dust with powdered sugar before serving for added flavor and enhanced presentation.

Coleslaw with Green Chile Dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2

cups mayonnaise

1

cup sour cream

3/4

cup Rio Luna Organic Diced Green Chiles, drained

6

tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2

tablespoons Dijon mustard

2

tablespoons Sriracha sauce

2

tablespoons agave nectar

2

cups shredded napa cabbage

1

cup shredded red cabbage

1

cup shredded carrots

1/2

cup thinly sliced white onions

2 1/4

teaspoons kosher salt, plus additional, to taste

1/2

teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste

In medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, chiles, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, Sriracha and agave nectar until well blended.

In large bowl, combine napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, onions, salt and pepper. Add mayonnaise mixture; toss until well coated. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired, to taste.

Tip: Coleslaw can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated up to 1 day. Toss before serving.

Tantalizing Toppings For Tasty Tacos

When it comes to supplying fiesta foods that fit almost anyone's taste, tacos are a go-to party favorite. That is because it can be fun for party-goers to customize their own tacos while making food prep easier and less hands-on for hosts who don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

However, trying to list all the possible taco-topping options can be an overwhelming task for many hosts. Along with your choice of taco filling, consider these toppings when building the perfect taco bar at your next fiesta:

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Beans (black, pinto or refried)

Salsa

Shredded lettuce

Rice

Rio Luna Organic Peppers

Chopped tomatoes

Chopped onions

Diced avocado or guacamole

Sliced black olives

Corn

Cilantro

Lime wedges

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/festive-fiesta-flavors-300634416.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate