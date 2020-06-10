Fat Bomb Keto Snacks Brand Recommends Intuitive Eating for Overall Health

GoalFoods, a brand specializing in fat bomb keto snacks, recently shared the concept of intuitive eating for overall personal health. The brand's Dark Chocolate Mocha Bites are an ideal snacking option to satisfy hunger with nourishing, clean ingredients.

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoalFoods, a brand specializing in fat bomb keto snacks, recently shared the concept of intuitive eating for overall personal health. The brand's Dark Chocolate Mocha Bites are an ideal snacking option to satisfy hunger with nourishing, clean ingredients.

Craig Romero, senior spokesperson for the fat bomb keto snacks brand GoalFoods, recently explained the idea behind intuitive eating for overall health. "Intuitive eating is not a diet but instead a way of getting in touch with your own body and addressing the mental as well as physical aspects of personal health," he explains.

Diets are all about rules; exclude certain types of food, only eat certain types of food, only eat at certain times or fast on certain days. The common denominator with diets is that it is a structured set of rules stating how to eat while disregarding the cues that the body is trying to give. "Intuitive eating is a removal of the rules and is designed to reconnect you with your body, create a healthy relationship with food and encourage you to listen to what it's telling you," Romero says.

By letting go of the rules, people can learn to take stock of how their body feels when starving, hungry, satisfied, full and overfull. Romero explains, "Once you know how your body feels when you are just starting to get hungry, rather than when you are already feeling uncomfortable, you can take action to bring yourself back into the satisfied range."

GoalFoods has created a healthy snack option with its Dark Chocolate Mocha Bites. Containing only one gram of naturally occurring sugar, three grams net carbs and seven grams plant-based vegan protein, these fat bombs are the ideal snack to incorporate into a new way of nourishing the body to satisfy hunger without the unpleasant side effects associated with overeating.

Although not designed specifically for weight loss, intuitive eating can lead to a new, healthier way of looking at food and looking after the body. Romero concludes, "While intuitive eating is a relatively new term, the concept behind it, taking the time to listen to yourself and your own instincts, is one of the oldest in the world."

About GoalFoods

Our fitness fueled our origins. We're not the first to begin with our passion. A husband and wife team, driven by fitness and performance, building a lifestyle of extraordinary health under all the pressures of a busy life. We looked around for snacks that could power our busy days—snacks without compromise on flavor. We found plenty of promise, but not enough delicious.

