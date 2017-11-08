Farmstead Partners With Postmates To Bring Locally Sourced Groceries To Online Customers In San Francisco In Less Than 30 Minutes

New digital micro-grocer and on-demand logistics provider come together to improve quality and efficiency in the delivery of groceries across the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmstead, the new AI-powered digital micro-grocer that sources and delivers fresh food from farm-to-fridge in 60 minutes, today announced a new partnership with on-demand logistics provider Postmates to offer fast, convenient grocery delivery within 30 minutes throughout San Francisco. Starting today, the Fresh on Postmates app will curate a list of high-quality, locally-sourced groceries for consumers to choose from, powered in San Francisco by Farmstead.

"By connecting Postmates to Farmstead's micro-hubs, we can deliver the freshest, locally-grown groceries, as we continue to reinvent the grocery space and replace time-consuming last-minute trips to the supermarket," said Farmstead CEO and co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran. "By integrating into Postmates' on-demand delivery network, Farmstead's AI-enabled grocery hubs can be quickly and easily deployed anywhere in the U.S. to instantly meet consumer demand."

Unlike third party shopping services which can take hours to pack and deliver orders, Farmstead's software-automated micro-hubs can pack a large online order of high-quality groceries in under five minutes — drastically cutting down on delivery time and ensuring a customer's Postmates order will arrive within 30 minutes.

"Together, Farmstead and Postmates are making grocery delivery of local food more convenient and accessible in the Bay Area," said Postmates VP of Business Operations & Strategy Vivek Patel. "We are excited to expand our offerings on Postmates with companies that are sustainable and help eliminate food waste so we can continue to build an efficient, eco-friendly grocery delivery experience to our customers."

Founded just 12 months ago, Farmstead has completed over 20,000 deliveries to thousands of Bay Area customers, and has raised $2.8 million in seed funding from Resolute Ventures, Social Capital, Y Combinator, and Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is a Silicon Valley consumer technology company that builds smart digital products to modernize the grocery supply chain. The company's first innovation is an AI-powered digital grocer that sources and delivers fresh, local food direct from farms and delivers to customers in 60 minutes or less. Farmstead has reinvented the grocery experience by leveraging advancements in AI technology and the gig economy to meet consumers' everyday grocery needs more sustainably. For more information visit www.farmsteadapp.com/about.

