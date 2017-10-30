Farmstead Launches First Free, 30-Minute Grocery Pickup Hub in San Francisco

Digital micro-grocer takes on incumbents in online grocery sector with micro-hubs, augments home delivery with Express Pickup stations across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmstead, the new AI-powered digital micro-grocer that sources and delivers fresh food from farm-to-fridge in 60 minutes, today announced the launch of its new 30-minute Express Pickup service at strategically placed micro-hubs in San Francisco and San Mateo. The new service puts Farmstead on par with the largest incumbent players in the rapidly expanding online grocery delivery space, many of whom do not yet offer online order and pick-up services in San Francisco.

"At a time when the tech sector is trying to figure out what the future of grocery shopping will be, we are rolling out a new digital grocer that solves for convenience, food waste, and geographic density," said Farmstead CEO and co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran. "Our suburban customers requested a free rapid pickup option from their nearby Farmstead hub to help them replace time-consuming last-minute trips to the supermarket - we're thrilled to bring them this carefully designed, compelling new experience."

With Farmstead's new Express Pickup service, groceries are ready for pick-up within 30 minutes of placing an online order. When customers arrive at the pick-up location they can tap an "I'm here" button on their phone, and a Farmstead employee will place the custom packed grocery order in the car.

"The addition of Express Pickup to Farmstead's fulfillment model makes it possible to launch lightweight, software-defined hubs anywhere in the US to quickly and easily meet consumer demand, fitting in seamlessly with their existing grocery habits," said Farmstead product manager Jennelle Nystrom.

Offering Express Pickup service for the first time in San Francisco is the latest step toward Farmstead's goal of fundamentally reinventing the $670B grocery sector. By using AI technology to optimize the sourcing and distribution of food from farms to customers, Farmstead's fulfillment model is specifically designed to reduce rampant waste in the grocery industry, where more than 38 million tons of food waste are generated each year, while saving customers time and money.

Founded just 12 months ago, Farmstead has completed over 17,000 deliveries to thousands of Bay Area customers, and has raised $2.8 million in seed funding from Resolute Ventures, Social Capital, Y Combinator, and Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures.

Farmstead is a Silicon Valley consumer technology company that builds smart digital products to modernize the grocery supply chain. The company's first innovation is an AI-powered digital grocer that sources and delivers fresh, local food direct from farms and delivers to customers in 60 minutes or less. Farmstead has reinvented the grocery experience by leveraging advancements in AI technology and the gig economy to meet consumers' everyday grocery needs more sustainably. For more information visit www.farmsteadapp.com/about

