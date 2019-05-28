Farmhouse Corner Market Announces Grand Opening Date

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse Corner Market, a field to table restaurant and organic market has announced today its grand opening date for Saturday, June 1, 2019. Farmhouse Corner Market is co-owned by Will and Kari Torres, and Ryan and Leanne Harris.

The 5,500-square-foot business is half restaurant and half market constructed by Anderson Burton, interior design by Shorey Architecture Design + Build. The market will offer freshly made grab and go items, including food and snacks for picnics and dinners.

Other featured concepts will include a housemade ice cream counter, flower market and local artisan goods for sale. The restaurant will offer counter service dining for breakfast and lunch at launch, with a family-style seated dinner 3 nights a week beginning June 13.

"There is something extremely nostalgic about San Luis Obispo and I wanted to capture that feeling in this design," said Leanne Harris, creative strategist. "I hoped it would be as surprising and colorful as Bubblegum Alley and we believe it to be a place to be enjoyed by all people of all ages."

At the helm of Farmhouse Corner Market is executive chef Will Torres, a California School of Culinary Arts graduate and winner of Food & Wine's "The Best Winery Restaurants in America" for The Restaurant at JUSTIN.

"Food has been a huge part of my life ever since I was little. Sharing food with others brings me joy, and now I have a space to express my love for food and bring growth to the dining scene on the Central Coast," said Will Torres. "Farmhouse was built to bring all of the things we love the most about the Central Coast together: its amazing community, great wine and bountiful fresh ingredients."

The grand opening festivities will include giveaways, a ribbon cutting and live music by Shawn Clark Family Band. Farmhouse Corner Market will open on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. You can visit Farmhouse Corner Market at 1025 Farmhouse Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. For more information, please visit: http://farmhouseslo.com/

