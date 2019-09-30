Farmer Focus Wins a 2019 Editors' Choice NEXTY Award

HARRISONBURG, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Focus is one of only four winners of the Editors' Choice NEXTY Awards announced at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore.

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display the utmost in innovation, integrity, inspiration, and help forward the work of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers. Over the first two days of the Expo, judges visit booths and decide on which four brands – out of over 1,500 exhibitors – are deserving of the recognition.

"We are thrilled and humbled by this award," said Corwin Heatwole, Founder and CEO of Shenandoah Valley Organic – the company behind the Farmer Focus organic meat brand. "Our company's mission is to build partnerships to promote and protect generational family farms. Being presented with this award is a great honor and an invitation to join a family of industry innovators – a shared support system for companies who dare to do things differently."

"These products represent the future of the natural products industry where sustainability and transparency are the norm," says Jessie Shafer, content director at New Hope Network and one of the NEXTY judges. "Our industry can have a huge influence on how big manufacturers and mainstream buyers think about consumer packaged goods. The winners of our NEXTY awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual award connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo shows in March and September. They were created to recognize the most game-changing and inspiring products in the natural/organic market today. The NEXTY winners can be found here: www.nextyawards.com/en/winners/2019-winners

About Shenandoah Valley Organic

Shenandoah Valley Organic (SVO) was founded in 2014 by Corwin Heatwole, a life-long farmer who wanted to revolutionize his industry by creating a process that ensures farms are sustainable and profitable for the next generation.

Headquartered in Harrisonburg, VA, SVO is an organic meat company that prides itself on treating farmers with dignity and respect, as well as having the highest standards for raising animals. Through the Farmer Focus Business Model, farmers are true partners: they receive fair compensation for their hard work and have the freedom to make decisions for their own businesses. SVO's deep commitment to farmers, animals, and environmental stewardship results in high-quality, clean label, organic products—ensuring a healthy source of nutrition through the most humane, clean, and safe processes possible.

