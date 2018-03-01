Farm to (Tray) Table Options Take Off on United Airlines' Spring Menu

Organic snacks, meals offer customers greater variety; United also announces Wheatley Vodka beginning this summer

CHICAGO, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, United Airlines has expanded menu selections for the Snack Shop and Bistro on Board and created a brand new menu for customers flying from Canada to the U.S. Additionally, starting this summer, the exclusive vodka brand offered on all of the airline's flights worldwide will be Wheatley Vodka, a craft distilled vodka created by the same makers as the award-winning Buffalo Trace bourbon.

"We want every customer onboard to find something that catches their appetite and feel good about their purchase," said Charlean Gmunder, vice president, catering operations at United. "Offering natural, conscientious brands, like Think Jerky®, make our menu stand out and cater to a wider variety of customer tastes. We are excited to give our customers the opportunity to try new and exciting brands and menu selections."

Organic Jerky Among New Snack Shop Offerings

United will be the first airline to feature Think Jerky as one of the newcomers onboard with their Sweet Chipotle beef flavor. Think Jerky, which only uses grass-fed beef, was added to the menu in response to customer requests for a new meat-based snack onboard. A new organic nut mix from Nuts.com, along with an updated Cheese and Crackers Box that contains items like Everything ParmCrisps™ and two cheese options round out the new Snack Shop items. Customers who enjoy United's snackboxes can now purchase a newly designed Classic Snackbox that has been updated to have a more 'Americana' flavor with items like a SMASHMALLOW® root beer float marshmallow, pretzels, Oreo cookies, and Twizzlers.

Bistro on Board Features New Breakfast, Lunch Options

New breakfast and lunch meal choices are now available on the Bistro on Board menu. The biscuit breakfast sandwich, another United exclusive, is a hot entrée selection that features a 100% cage-free home style fried egg. For customers who prefer a cold breakfast entree, the new Mixed Berry Breakfast Bowl comes with fresh ingredients like berries, pecans, and granola and is served with a Chobani® Mixed Berry Greek yogurt drink. For lunch, the Mezze Sampler has been updated with a new wheat berry salad that comes with quinoa, edamame and corn.

New Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Menu Created for Canada

In response to customer requests for meals made with regional flavors, United worked with chefs in Canada to create selections inspired by local ingredients. For breakfast, a Maple Ham Breakfast Sandwich that pairs Black Forest ham with maple butter on a croissant is now available. For lunch or dinner, a Hummus Sampler and a Forty Creek Barbecue Burger that features Forty Creek whiskey barbecue sauce are also available along with a Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Chicken Wrap. These options are served on most flights over three hours from Canada to the U.S.

Craft Distilled Vodka Boarding This Summer

Beginning this summer, United is excited to serve Wheatley Vodka, an award-winning handcrafted vodka made from the same master distiller who produces Buffalo Trace, the popular bourbon the airline currently serves onboard. Buffalo Trace Distillery, considered the world's most award-winning distillery, uses the same wheat to produce Wheatley Vodka as is used to produce legendary bourbons such as Pappy Van Winkle and Weller.

Vodka is the number one-selling spirit served on United flights. Wheatley Vodka will be available for purchase in the economy cabin on flights where a beverage service is offered. Customers flying in United's premium cabins may enjoy the spirit at no cost.

New and Updated Choice Menu Selections – Full Details

New Snack Options

March 1

Price

Details

Nuts.com CB&J Mix

$4.99

Butter toffee cashews, roasted salted cashews,

dried strawberries, raisins, sliced cranberries

Think Jerky

$4.99

Sweet Chipotle Grass-Fed Beef Jerky

Updated Snackboxes

March 1

Price

Details

Cheese and Crackers Snackbox

$6.99

Bagel chips, roasted poblano cheddar dip,

chocolate square, Everything ParmCrisps™,

vintage cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese

Classic Snackbox

$9.59

Cheddar spread, Oreo's, pretzel crisps, root beer

float marshmallow, salami, Twizzlers

New Breakfast Items

March 1

Price

Details

Biscuit breakfast sandwich

$7.99

100% Cage-free homestyle fried egg, smoked

Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese on a

buttermilk biscuit.

Mixed berry breakfast bowl

$6.99

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, slivered

pecans, sunflower seeds and vanilla granola

served with a Chobani® Mixed Berry Greek

yogurt drink

Updated Lunch Item

March 1

Price

Details

Mezze Sampler

$9.99

Wheat berry salad with quinoa, edamame

and corn, sun-dried tomato basil hummus, almonds

and triangle pita pieces

New Menu Items (Canada)

March 1

Price

Details

Maple ham breakfast sandwich

$7.99

Black Forest ham, cheddar cheese and maple

butter on a croissant

Hummus sampler

$9.99

Carrot edamame salad, red pepper hummus

and herbed pita wedges

Forty Creek barbecue burger

$9.99

All-beef patty, white cheddar cheese and Forty

Creek whiskey barbecue sauce on a pretzel bun

Sun-dried tomato pesto chicken wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Havarti cheese, lettuce and sun-dried

tomato pesto in a tortilla wrap

All new menu items and refreshed snackboxes are available for purchase on flights within the U.S. with a scheduled flight time of more than 3.5 hours and on all international flights from the U.S. to Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Snack Shop items including the Tapas, Classic, Select and Ben Flyin' Kid's snackboxes are available on all flights over 1.5 hours within North America, including the Caribbean and select Latin American cities and flights to and from Singapore and Australia. Canadian menu items are available on flights from Canada to the U.S. over 3 hours. Learn more about where you can get your snacks here.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,500 flights a day to 338 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 744 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 518 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-to-tray-table-options-take-off-on-united-airlines-spring-menu-300606839.html

SOURCE United Airlines