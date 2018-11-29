Farm Fresh To You Launches Holiday Gift Line Featuring Products From Small Farms And Purveyors

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Fresh To You, a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home delivery service that provides local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps throughout California, announced today its holiday product line from local businesses and farms. Customers and the general public can also donate produce boxes to their local food banks and/or food banks providing relief to communities affected by California fires.

Holiday shoppers can buy a wide range of farm products from local purveyors including holiday wreaths, coffee, olive oil, nuts, flowers, honey, cheeses, meats and meat substitutes, sweet treats and a variety of holiday baskets. Farm Fresh To You now carries over 600 artisanal grocery items.

Gift baskets include:

The Farm Favorites Gift Basket This gift basket contains a collection of our favorite local artisan products including Moon Shine Trading Company Square Honeycomb, Full Belly Farm Organic sun-dried peaches and sun-dried tomatoes, sprouted creamy almond butter from The Philosophers Stoneground, Chivas Goat Milk Soap, Capay Organic jams (Candystripe Fig & Blenheim Apricot), as well as our home-grown Capay Organic Pistachios (roasted & salted).

Favorite Snacks Basket This gift basket contains a collection of our favorite snack-able farm products including Organic Dried Cranberries, Far West Fungi Shiitake Jerky, Old Dog Ranch Organic Candied Walnuts, Capay Hot Heirloom Salsa, Capay Organic Pistachios (roasted and salted), Capay Organic Heirloom Tomato Chips, Jacobsen Salt Co. Salty Honey Nut Chews and Pick-A-Peck spicy pickled carrots and green beans.

The Breakfast Gift Basket This gift basket contains a collection of our favorite local artisan products including Lover's Lane Amber Honey, Spread the Love Raspberry Preserve and Smooth Almond Butter, Laura Ann's Jams Strawberry Vanilla Bean Jam, Pachamama Organic Breakfast Blend Coffee, Equal Exchange English Breakfast Tea, Old Dog Ranch Candied Walnuts, From the Fields Organic Chai Currant Oatmeal (gluten free), Noble Bourbon Aged syrup and Vanilla Chamomile syrup.

The Capay Organic Gift Basket This home-grown gift basket contains a collection of our farm's organic artisan products including our Capay Organic jams (Candystripe Fig & Blenheim Apricot), our Heirloom Tomato Sauce, our Hot Heirloom Salsa, and pistachios (roasted & salted).

Organic Coffee Gift Basket This gift basket that includes four coffee roast selections is perfect for you. Features Espresso Blend, French Roast, Breakfast Blend (light) and Five Sisters Blend (medium) from Pachamama Coffee--a unique global cooperative that is wholly-owned by small-scale coffee farmers. Also includes one box of delicious Almond Biscotti from Upper Crust Baking Co. It's a traditional style biscotti made with organic flour, organic California almonds, local organic eggs and organic fennel seeds.

About Farm Fresh To You

Farm Fresh To You is a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home and office delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps. Founded in 1992, Farm Fresh To You delivers throughout California.

Farming since 1976, this second-generation organic farm pioneered the organic food movement and is owned by brothers Noah Barnes and Thaddeus and Freeman Barsotti. The company is connecting communities and sustainable farms through a transparent food system that enables consumers to know their farmer and where their food is grown.

