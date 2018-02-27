Farm Cut(TM) Announces Healthy Catering, Offering Comfort Foods Made from Superfoods

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Cut, a prepared meals company, announces the launch of its corporate catering service, featuring customized and à la carte menus available for delivery across New York City. Farm Cut and its founder, Chef Lindsey Becker, are on a mission to redefine healthy eating by providing good-for-you food that tastes great. The nutrient-dense, prepared meals are crafted from wholesome ingredients with a gourmet twist.

"As a chef that is passionate about nutrition, I wanted to create a whole new category of healthy foods that are good for your body, mind, and taste buds," said Lindsey Becker. "As companies become more focused on wellness, Farm Cut Catering seeks to fill the gap in the market for food options that are healthy yet satisfying and support employee productivity, focus, and overall health."

Farm Cut Catering works with each corporate client to create unique seasonal menus that accommodate the type of event, cuisine, and dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, vegan, paleo—and everything in between. Sample dishes include bison bolognese with spaghetti squash, wild salmon and watercress burgers, Tahitian vanilla chia seed pudding, roasted organic chicken with heirloom carrots and turmeric cauliflower, vegan mac and cheese, gluten-free spirulina avocado toast, and paleo chocolate chip cookies.

All of Farm Cut's delicious and nutritionally balanced meals are made without a trace of gluten, dairy, soy, refined sugar, or artificial ingredients. They feature seasonal fruits and vegetables, healthful herbs & spices, natural sweeteners, pasture-raised meats, and free-range eggs. Health and nutrition information are available for all meals—supporting Farm Cut's focus on food transparency and education.

"The lunches have been a game changer for our company; I've never seen a team more excited to hear what the lunch menu will be for the following week. Not only are the options delicious and inventive, but they are healthy, too, which is important to us. I can't thank their team enough for making my job easy and helping to keep my team happy!" said Stephanie Carlon, Office Experience Manager at VTS, Inc.

