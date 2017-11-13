Fargo's SunButter® Celebrates Local Manufacturing and Job Creation with Governor Burgum

Local sunflower butter company working with Walmart on American Jobs Initiative

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SunButter, the pioneer of U.S. grown, seed-to-jar sunflower butter, joined Governor Doug Burgum, SunButter employees, Walmart representatives and local officials to celebrate its continuing commitment to manufacturing in Fargo, North Dakota. Additionally, the company celebrated Walmart's commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023.

Part of Red River Commodities, Inc., SunButter employs more than 20 people locally and is quickly expanding to meet demand. As one of the fastest growing manufacturers in its category, SunButter has nearly doubled its sales over the past two years, selling millions of jars of sunflower butter across North America.

"Walmart is a driving force in the growth of our company, positively impacting our employees and community," said Justin LaGosh, director of sales and marketing at SunButter. "We're honored to continue supporting Walmart's American Jobs Initiative and also look forward to bringing new jobs and manufacturing to Fargo."

Data from Boston Consulting Group estimates that Walmart's initiative will create 1 million new American jobs, including direct manufacturing job growth of approximately 250,000 and indirect job growth of approximately 750,000 in the support and service sectors.

"SunButter is an outstanding example of North Dakota-grown entrepreneurialism and innovation that also highlights our role as the nation's No. 1 producer of sunflowers," said Gov. Burgum. "We are grateful to SunButter for choosing to build its business in North Dakota, and to Walmart for setting a goal of buying $250 billion in products supporting American jobs. Together, their commitments to local manufacturing are having a tangible impact in Fargo and communities across our state."

"Our customers have told us that second to price, where products are made influences their purchase decisions," said Cindi Marsiglio, vice president, U.S. manufacturing, Walmart. "We are focused on buying great quality products that create jobs in communities across the U.S. It makes sense for our customers, our communities and our company."

SunButter was developed as a safe and delicious solution for families with peanut and tree nut allergies. As the pioneer of seed-to-jar sunflower butter, SunButter's products are U.S. grown and produced in one continuous process from field to table that ensures fresh flavor and improved product consistency. SunButter is free of the top food allergens (including peanuts, tree nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, wheat, fish, and more), and is known for its delicious roasted sunflower seed taste and healthy nutrition benefits.

SunButter has proudly manufactured its products in the United States since 2002 with a full product line of sunflower butter. In addition to growing its sunflower seeds in the U.S., the company sources most of its materials domestically.

About SunButter

Founded in 2002 in Fargo, North Dakota, SunButter LLC is the pioneer of field-to-table sunflower butter. SunButter was developed as a safe and delicious solution for families with peanut and tree nut allergies. The company's locally-grown, specially-roasted sunflower seeds are processed in a dedicated peanut free and tree nut free facility. The sunflower seeds are grown in a region of the country where peanuts are not grown, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. SunButter is free from the top 8 food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, soy, milk, eggs, wheat, fish, and crustacean shellfish. SunButter is also free from Canada's ten priority food allergens, which include mustard, sulfites, and sesame. Made with delicious U.S. grown, roasted sunflower seed, SunButter boasts 7 grams of protein per serving and more vitamins and minerals than nut butters. SunButter provides 45% of the U.S. recommended daily allowance for vitamin E with no trans-fats and less saturated fat than the leading brand of almond butter. SunButter is vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and certified kosher. All SunButter varieties are made with non-GMO sunflowers, and most varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified.

SunButter products are available at Walmart and other fine retailers nationwide. For more information, visit SunButter.com or SunButterFoodService.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fargos-sunbutter-celebrates-local-manufacturing-and-job-creation-with-governor-burgum-300554151.html

