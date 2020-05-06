Fact & Fiction Grows Work with Wells Enterprises, Adds Madhava Foods

Agency to handle all creative, brand and product strategy, and production duties for all five brands

BOULDER, Colo., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five new brands for Fact & Fiction. Since January, the Agency has added The Cheesecake Factory At Home's new line of ice cream, Blue Ribbon Classics, Coffee House ice cream bars, Madhava, makers of natural sweeteners, oils and vinegars, and Cocomels coconut milk caramels to the client roster.

Wells Enterprises is deepening their relationship with Fact & Fiction by awarding the agency creative and strategic work for Blue Ribbon Classics, The Cheesecake Factory At Home ice cream, and Coffee House ice cream bars. The engagement for the frozen-treat brands includes social strategy, creative development, and content production. Madhava Foods had engaged Fact & Fiction to produce campaigns that broaden awareness and consumer preference for Madhava's full line of products and for the Cocomels brand.

"When it comes to building a modern and relevant brand, speed is crucial. So, we are extremely excited to be partnering with an agency that provides exceptional creativity along with the agility and structure necessary to execute exceptional campaigns not just rapidly, but effectively. We look forward to working alongside Fact & Fiction in bringing Madhava and Cocomels to life in a meaningful, consumer-centric way," said Kimberly Waldron, director of marketing, Madhava Foods.

Fact & Fiction is built on the belief that brands shouldn't have to sacrifice quality, speed or efficiency as they seek growth. They built their agency to be able to move at the speed of modern, combining strategy, creative and production disciplines in a single collaborative team structure. Because Fact & Fiction has a full roster of in-house producers, photographers, and editors, clients experience seamless strategy, concepting, creative development and deployment without interruption.

"Now on our 4th and 5th brand engagements with Fact & Fiction, our organization recognizes and appreciates the Agency's ability to concept and execute ideas that are rooted in strategy and insight, timely and relevant to consumers & culture, while having the power to break through to ultimately impact the business. We're excited to broaden our relationship even further," said Shilpa Gadhok, senior brand manager, Wells Enterprises.

About Fact & Fiction

Fact & Fiction is an insight-based creative content shop that builds brands people care about and makes campaigns worth paying attention to. Based in Boulder, Colorado and a subsidiary of Boulder Heavy Industries, Fact & Fiction is structured to move at the speed of modern, providing a more effective, relevant and nimble option for brands that don't want to sacrifice quality.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

About Madhava Foods

Madhava Ltd., producer of the #1 agave and coconut sugar in the US, is committed to raising the standard for the food we eat by delivering unprecedented purity across a portfolio of natural sweeteners, oils and vinegars. Madhava recently acquired Cocomels, maker of the original coconut milk caramel, in late 2019.

