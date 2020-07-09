EY announces GT Dave of GT's Living Foods as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 semifinalist in Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY yesterday announced that GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. GT was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Widely known as a trailblazer of the health & wellness movement, GT created the Kombucha category in 1995 as a teenager when he first introduced the traditional Eastern drink to the U.S. marketplace. What started out as a passion project in his home kitchen has become the #1 best-selling and most-loved Kombucha brand in the world, leading what is poised to become a multi-billion-dollar category by 2025. Today, GT's Living Foods continues to spread a message and philosophy that food is medicine through always raw, unpasteurized and fully fermented offerings.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized by EY among this group of inspirational leaders and entrepreneurs," said GT. "For 25 years my driving purpose has remained the same—to change the way people think and feel about living and fermented foods while guiding them in their health & wellness journeys. I have always been a steward of Mother Nature and will strive to share her many gifts as long as I am alive."

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

About GT's Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com

