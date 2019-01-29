Explore Cuisine Names Sawtooth Group as Agency of Record

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawtooth Group today announced that it has been named agency of record across multiple marketing disciplines by Explore Cuisine, a global maker of organic, plant-based foods and pastas. Sawtooth Group, a Red Bank based creative and brand consultancy, will lead advertising, digital and social media, public relations, and experiential marketing for Explore Cuisine across the United States and Europe.

"Explore Cuisine is perfectly positioned for how people want to eat today. They truly are a smarter way to pasta and we couldn't be more excited to help them grow," said Kristi Bridges, President of Sawtooth Group.

"After working with Sawtooth Group's creative and dynamic team for more than a year on various projects, we're thrilled to partner with them in a bigger way," said Greg Forbes, CEO of Explore Cuisine. "They are truly tapped into today's wellness consumer and have an understanding of the insights that drive behavior through their I-Factor tool."

For Sawtooth Group, Explore Cuisine allows them to leverage their expertise on health and food brands from working with companies like McCormick, Finlandia and Feed Your Soul. Sawtooth Group will also be tapping into I-Factor, their proprietary data and insights tool, to better reach Explore Cuisine's target consumer.

A new campaign for Explore Cuisine is expected in the Spring including print, digital, social and experiential components, which will help further the brands mission in being a top health food brand.

About The Sawtooth Group

Sawtooth Group is a full-service creative advertising and marketing agency that makes brands irresistible. Sawtooth Group leverages health and wellness expertise for clients to deliver brand strategy, content creation, e-commerce, and experiential marketing. It's all powered by I-Factor, their proprietary data, insights tool and social listening tool. Founded in 1988, Sawtooth Group is located in Red Bank, NJ and is a Certified Women's Business Enterprise. Check out Sawtooth Group on their website, Instagram and Facebook.

About Explore Cuisine

Explore Cuisine is a health-minded food brand dedicated to innovative cooking using organic ingredients of the highest quality. Explore Cuisine brings consumers healthy and delicious foods from all across the globe. Explore Cuisine integrates beans, peas, lentils, and rice to provide consumers with nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful, and simply delicious. The gluten-free, non-GMO, and organic pasta brand delivers high-quality yet affordable food to consumers by buying ingredients direct from farmers and producing next to the fields. The company is committed to fair trade and sustainable living, so everyone benefits along the way. Two percent of their proceeds support the Food to Thrive Foundation. www.explorecuisine.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explore-cuisine-names-sawtooth-group-as-agency-of-record-300786055.html

SOURCE The Sawtooth Group