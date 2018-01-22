EVOLVE Brands LLC announces intention to acquire Gorilly Goods and Supernola

Health-focused snack company to debut at Fancy Food Show

JACKSON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Privately-held EVOLVE Brands LLC, a recently established health-focused snack holding company, has conditionally agreed to acquire two healthy snacking brands: Jackson, Wis.-based Gorilly Goods and Harrisburg, Penn.-based Supernola and plans to consolidate and operate both companies out of Jackson.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in February.

Gorilly Goods, an organic snack manufacturer, makes six products sold at select regional and independent retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Launched by Stephen and Chris McDiarmid in 2012, Gorilly Goods produces a line of raw, on-the-go snacks that come in both savory and sweet flavors. Among the non-GMO ingredients are fruits, nuts, seeds and greens.

Created and founded by entrepreneur Cindy Poiesz, Supernola is an emerging snack brand currently available in four unique flavors. The simple, yet complex snack is Certified Paleo and packed with anti-inflammatory superfoods. Expect to see newly branded Supernola alongside Gorilly Goods in targeted regional and national retailers as well as alternative retailers.

EVOLVE Brands is owned and operated by CPG entrepreneur Frank Jimenez and Poiesz from Supernola. EVOLVE plans on marketing the two brands to the growing healthy snack consumer via both traditional and emerging channels.

"Gorilly Goods and Supernola are a match made in heaven," said Jimenez, a partner in EVOLVE Brands, and a longtime industry executive. "While each brand has different targeted audiences, the synergy afforded by these brands is extraordinary."

Poiesz, a former Wall Street banker and a partner in EVOLVE Brands, said Supernola and Gorilly complement each other perfectly. "The Gorilly Goods and Supernola brands align perfectly with EVOLVE's mission to actively create a better world through better food that is nutrient-dense, delicious and convenient."

The deal includes EVOLVE to conditionally acquire the Gorilly Goods brand and maintain its manufacturing facility in Jackson, Wis., while acquiring the Supernola brand and move its manufacturing to the Gorilly Goods facility. The facility is gluten, grain, dairy and peanut free.

