The Endangered California Gravenstein Apple Goes National For A Limited Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit lovers nationwide can now get their hands on the famous sweet-tart Gravenstein apple, which is listed on Slow Food's Ark of Taste as an endangered American food. The FruitGuys , the nation's leader in providing farm-fresh fruit and thoughtful snacks to the American workplace, announced today the release of its 13th annual limited-edition Gravenstein Apple Box, which benefits participating Gravenstein growers. These beloved heirloom apples can be purchased for delivery across the country until August 23, making it possible for apple lovers everywhere to enjoy this historic and rare Northern California fruit.

During World War II, more than 7,000 acres of delicious Gravenstein apples were in production, providing dried apples and applesauce to thousands of American soldiers. Today, a mere 700 acres of the apples remain due to rising land prices, cheap imported apples, and low profitability. The FruitGuys is supporting local apple farmers this year by giving them 16 percent of the profits from box sales and partnering with Slow Food Russian River's efforts to expand the apple's market.

One such farmer is Stan Devoto, of Devoto Gardens & Orchards in Sebastopol, CA, who grows organic Gravensteins. He has used the proceeds from previous FruitGuys Gravenstein boxes to graft 300 new trees in his orchard, ensuring biodiversity.

"There are only a handful of farmers that still harvest the Gravenstein apple, and as a company whose mission is to support American farmers, it's our responsibility to help preserve this historic apple," said Chris Mittelstaedt, founder and CEO of The FruitGuys. "We're excited to celebrate and share this iconic, endangered heirloom variety with everyone across the U.S. with the limited-edition Apple Box."

The Gravenstein is a favorite for pies, juice, and sauces. The apple has a short harvest season and is only available for two weeks each August. Boxes of organic or conventional Gravenstein apples can be ordered online at fruitguys.com/gravenstein in 16, 24, and 48-serving sizes. Each apple box contains a collection of sweet and savory apple recipes. The FruitGuys offers free delivery in California. For deliveries outside of California, contact customer service at 1-877-FRUIT-ME (877-378-4863) or info@fruitguys.com for shipping rates and to place an order.

About The FruitGuys

The FruitGuys delivers wellness to workplaces across America through boxes of farm-fresh fruit and thoughtful snacks in an effort to replace breakroom junk food and promote healthy snacking. The majority of the fruit is sourced from small, independent, and family-run farms across the country, which supports American farmers and also serves communities in need through weekly donations to homeless shelters, food banks, and other nonprofits. Founded in a one-bedroom San Francisco apartment in 1998 by CEO and founder Chris Mittelstaedt, The FruitGuys is still family owned and operated and maintains its commitment to giving back as well as expanding its network of family farms in each of its regional hubs across the U.S. Today, The FruitGuys is the nation's No. 1 provider or farm-fresh fruit to business. For more information, visit fruitguys.com .

