Empire® Kosher Poultry Launches '80 Years of Trust' Celebration and Introduces New Products at Kosherfest

New Consumer Campaign Targeting Kosher and Natural Consumers Kicking-off for 2018

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire® Kosher Poultry, the leading* certified kosher brand of natural** and organic poultry, announces the kick-off of its '80 Years of Trust' anniversary celebration at Kosherfest, the world's largest and most attended kosher-certified products trade show, in Secaucus, New Jersey on November 14th and 15th.

Founded in 1938, Empire® Kosher is known for being 'Certifiably Delicious!' with great-tasting fresh and frozen poultry, as well as deli, frozen foods, and soups and broths enjoyed by both kosher and secular consumers throughout the United States.

"Consumers have known and trusted Empire® Kosher for 80 years," said Jeffrey N. Brown, President of Hain Pure Protein Corporation, a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) which includes the Empire® Kosher brand. "Empire®'s award-winning taste and commitment to quality for eight decades has made the Empire® brand a family tradition for generations and is exemplified by our natural* and organic products. We never, ever administer antibiotics, or growth hormones and steroids**, and we humanely raise*** our flocks on family farms before they are harvested under the strictest standards and requirements for kosher certification." Jeff Brown concluded, "Our organic flocks are free range and fed non-GMO certified organic grains, and consumers can trust that every Empire® product meets our highest standards for both kosher and natural at the same time."

At Kosherfest, attendees will be able to see and sample new products being introduced for 2018 including pre-sliced Natural Southwest Style and Peppered Turkey Deli Meats in re-sealable packaging, in addition to products launched earlier this year to meet the changing tastes of kosher consumers. Empire® brand is the only kosher turkey brand featured in the recent Cook's Illustrated holiday issue of recommended products and is a Thanksgiving favorite every year.

Empire® Kosher products are available at select retailers nationally. Empire® Kosher's 80 Years of Trust celebration will continue throughout 2018 with an exciting new advertising campaign and promotion program. Fans can follow Empire® brand all year for great recipes, promotions, and information by visiting EmpireKosherPoultry page on Facebook.

Hain Pure Protein Corporation

Hain Pure Protein Corporation offers a full line of turkey and chicken under its Empire® Kosher, Plainville Farms® and FreeBird® brand names, respectively, that are never, ever given antibiotics, including fresh whole and tray pack, frozen, deli meat, fully cooked, gluten-free, and organic poultry products in the United States.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Better Bean™, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co. ®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co. ®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney's®, Lima®, Danival®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

*IRI FreshLook 52-Weeks Ended 08/04/2017

**Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.

***Federal regulations prohibit the use of growth hormones and steroids in poultry.

****Meets Empire® Kosher brand's humane policy for raising poultry on family farms in a stress-free environment.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-kosher-poultry-launches-80-years-of-trust-celebration-and-introduces-new-products-at-kosherfest-300555736.html

SOURCE Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc.