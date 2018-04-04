Educators, Students, Military, and Health Professionals Receive Massive Savings to Vegan Health Conference in California

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to inform and inspire existing and future leaders, Your Plant-Based Guide Conference organizer, Gina Bonanno-Lemos of 360 Health Connection, is offering almost 40 percent off general admission and VIP tickets to the two-day, plant-based health conference and mini vegan festival in Southern California.

By submitting minimal documentation, those working in education, current students, past and current military members, and health professionals can take advantage of the substantial savings to this life-changing, vegan health conference in Costa Mesa, California.

Attendees can expect to receive information and nutrition training in the areas of disease prevention and reversal, rapid and long-term weight-loss, how to build muscle with plant foods, how to live longer, healthier, and with more energy, and more. Presentations and training seminars will be conducted by more than one dozen celebrity physicians, champion, vegan bodybuilders, weight-loss and fitness experts, award-winning and best-selling authors, and others.

Your Plant-Based Guide Conference participants will also receive written training materials to make their plant-based transition easy and sustainable. Also included, at no additional charge, are a Saturday night dance and networking party with celebrity presenters, a Sunday morning yoga session including stress reduction techniques, raffle prizes, a plant-based vendor's area, and a surprise for the first 200 attendees to purchase a two-day ticket.

360 Health Connection is an alternative health education company and blog created to help people prevent and reverse disease and achieve optimum wellness with the power of plant-based nutrition and other lifestyle choices that directly affect the epigenome.

