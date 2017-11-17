Eating Too Fast Could Mess With Your Metabolism, Study

A preliminary study in Japan has discovered that eating quickly could be correlated with metabolic syndrome. The study, published in the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2017 evaluated the eating habits of 1,083 participants. In 2008, all were free of metabolic syndrome. In 2013 for the follow-up, they weren’t all so lucky.

Participants in the study were separated into three groups: slow eaters, normal eaters, and fast eaters. After the 2013 check-in, fast eaters were 11.6 percent more likely to have developed metabolic syndrome, a blanket term for metabolic abnormalities considered to be risk factors for disease. In many patients with metabolic syndrome, risk for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure , and stroke skyrocket after they’re affected. These harmful behaviors of metabolism also lead to weight gain for most patients.

Normal and slow eaters, on the other hand, were much less likely. They developed the syndrome at 6 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

The correlation, to the researchers, seemed clear. The faster you eat, the more likely you were to disrupt your metabolism and put yourself at risk for all of those deadly diseases.

“Eating more slowly may be a crucial lifestyle change to help prevent metabolic syndrome,” study author Takayuki Yamaji said in a statement. “When people eat fast they tend not to feel full and are more likely to overeat. Eating fast causes bigger glucose fluctuation, which can lead to insulin resistance. We also believe our research would apply to a U.S. population.”

So before you pick up your fork, take a few deep breaths and pace yourself. Especially on Thanksgiving, you don’t want to worsen the effect your huge meal is already having on your body.