Eat Well On-the-Go

Perfectly portable watermelon dishes

MISSION, Kan., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) A packed schedule often leads to less meals around the table. Between balancing family, friends, work and activities, it can be easy to reach for a pre-packaged snack on-the-go that lacks important vitamins and nutrients.

Instead, when looking for portable, grab-and- go foods, think about a multi-purpose treat like watermelon. Not only can watermelon be diced, sliced, balled or blended, it also provides numerous health benefits. Watermelon contains higher levels of lycopene than any other fresh fruit or vegetable and is a source of vitamins A and C, as well as vitamin B6 and potassium.

Thinking beyond traditional slices, chunks or balls, there are many ways to incorporate watermelon into some of your favorite to-go meals, whether as a side dish or a key ingredient in beverages, salads or wraps. For example, these recipes for Watermelon and Bulgur Wheat Salad and Watermelon Collagen Creamsicle from the National Watermelon Promotion Board can help satisfy your sweet tooth and provide necessary nutrients while tackling the next task on your to-do list.

Find more watermelon recipes perfect for an on-the-go lifestyle, such as these Watermelon Breakfast Push Pops, at watermelon.org/watermelononthego.

Watermelon and Bulgur Wheat Salad

Servings: 4

4

cups seedless watermelon, cubed

2

cups cooked bulgur wheat

2

cups arugula

2

cups grape tomatoes, halved

1/4

cup chopped mint

shaved pecorino romano cheese, to taste

Dressing:

1/2

cup olive oil

1/4

cup balsamic vinegar

1

garlic clove, crushed

1

tablespoon honey

salt

black pepper

In large serving bowl, combine watermelon, bulgur wheat, arugula, grape tomatoes and chopped mint.

To make dressing: In liquid measuring cup, whisk olive oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and pepper until well combined.

Just before serving, pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Top with shaved pecorino and season, to taste. Serve immediately.

Watermelon Collagen Creamsicle

Servings: 1

2

cups cubed watermelon

2

rounded tablespoons collagen

2

tablespoons heavy cream

In blender, combine watermelon, collagen and heavy cream; blend. Pour into glass to serve.

Wrap It Up

Wraps are a perfect on-the-go snack and are easily customizable. Get started with one of these varieties from the National Watermelon Promotion Board or create your own combination. Start with a spread to help the fillings stick together. Place toppings in the center of a tortilla and a watermelon spear on top. Roll the tortilla over the watermelon spear to tuck in all ingredients. Fasten with a toothpick, if needed.

Watermelon Sandwich Wraps

1

wheat, flour, corn, spinach or sun-dried tomato tortilla

2-4

teaspoons chive cream cheese, hummus, guacamole or Greek yogurt

5-8

slices turkey, ham, chicken breast, roast beef or pepperoni

1

watermelon spear, about 1/2-inch thick, 1-inch wide

2-4

teaspoons barbecue sauce, ranch, pesto, Thai peanut sauce, teriyaki, salsa or sweet chili and ginger

2-4

slices feta, pepper jack, swiss or mozzarella cheese

Toppings:

watercress

olives

scallions

cilantro

romaine lettuce

Bibb lettuce

jalapenos

fresh mint

basil

shredded carrots

Brussels sprouts

cucumber slices

bacon

pine nuts

English Tea Sandwich Wrap: Flour tortilla, chive cream cheese, ham, watermelon, watercress

Greek Wrap: Tortilla, plain Greek yogurt, feta cheese, watermelon, black olives

Latin Watermelon Wrap: Flour tortilla, guacamole, ham, watermelon, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, scallions, jalapenos

Southwest Chicken Wrap: Corn or flour tortilla, guacamole, chicken, watermelon, salsa, bacon ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce

Watermelon Caprese Wrap: Flour tortilla, pepperoni, watermelon, pesto, mozzarella cheese, basil

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap: Corn tortilla, chicken, watermelon, Thai peanut sauce, Bibb lettuce, carrots, cilantro

Southwest Veggie Wrap: Spinach tortilla, guacamole, watermelon, barbecue ranch dressing, swiss cheese, cucumber, cilantro

Mid-Eastern Veggie Wrap: Corn tortilla, Hummus with pine nuts, watermelon, mint, cucumber slices

Ginger Chicken Wrap: Wheat wrap, chicken, watermelon, teriyaki ginger sauce, sweet chili and ginger sauce, Bibb lettuce, Brussels sprouts

Hawaiian Wrap: Spinach wrap, pineapple cream cheese, ham, watermelon, sweet chili and ginger sauce, cilantro

