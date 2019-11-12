D'vash Organics Sweetens Holiday Cooking The Healthy Way

Named One Of Whole Foods & Martha Stewart's 'Top Food Trends' for 2020



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditch the sugar this holiday season for D'vash!

D'vash Organics has created a natural line of superfood sweeteners that are delicious, healthy and made with upcycled Medjool dates and Carolina sweet potatoes! Each bottle of syrup and nectar has organic, non-GMO, gluten free, fat free, vegan and paleo-friendly ingredients. D'vash has 25% less sugar than honey, agave nectar and maple syrup!

"With demand for superfood sweeteners on the rise, we are committed to creating products for every consumer's taste and lifestyle," said Brian Finkel, co-founder and CEO of D'vash Organics.

D'vash products include an original date nectar, date nectar with cayenne pepper for a little sweet & spicy kick, sweet potato nectar and original date syrup, which has a thicker consistency. D'vash is perfect for sweetening tea or coffee, baking holiday desserts, drizzling on pancakes or yogurt, marinating meats and using in salad dressings. The recipes are endless!

Date nectar has a rich history that spans thousands of years and has been a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine since the biblical era. D'vash co-founders David Czinn and Brian Finkel, studied abroad in the Middle East and both shared a passion for local cuisine which led them to discover the region's best-kept culinary secret. Visit, www.dvashorganics.com to place an order or find D'vash sold at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Jewel-Osco and Meijer. It is also sold via Amazon and Thrive Market. D'vash was recently named one of Whole Foods & Martha Stewart's 'Top Food Trends' for 2020 in the sugar alternatives category.

D'vash Organics is one of the leading alternative sweetener brands in the US today. The company, which was founded by David Czinn and Brian Finkel in 2016, creates healthy sweeteners using only natural ingredients. The company's flagship product, D'vash Date Nectar, contains only one ingredient - organic California dates - and is Non-GMO Project Verified, paleo-friendly, vegan, low-glycemic and contains 25% less sugar than honey. D'vash Organics products are carried in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Jewel-Osco and Meijer, and is sold online via Amazon, Thrive Market and at www.dvashorganics.com . Visit us on Facebook and Instagram @dvashorganics.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvash-organics-sweetens-holiday-cooking-the-healthy-way-300955763.html

SOURCE D’vash Organics