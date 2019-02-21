D'vash Organics Enters Into the Foodservice Industry, Now Offering Bulk-sized Packaging

D'vash Organics now offers new packaging of its all-natural D'vash Date Syrup, available for purchase by restaurants, hotels, bars and other food purveyors nationwide



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D'vash Organics announced today that the company will be manufacturing 55lb. Pails and 617lb. drums of the company's D'vash Date Syrup as part of the company's effort to branch into the foodservice market. Restaurants, bars, cafes, hotels and other food brands can now purchase the date syrup in bulk, using it as the perfect alternative sweetener to any dish to replace honey, sugar, corn syrup and any of the other unhealthy, high-sugar, high-glycemic syrups often found in industrial kitchens. The new packaging options are available for purchase through dvashorganics.com for just over $1 per pound.

"As consumers become more health conscious, it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies in the foodservice and hospitality industry to provide a variety of options for each and every palate," said David Czinn, Co-Founder and President of D'vash Organics. "Our new, larger bulk packaging gives restaurants, bars, cafes and other food businesses access to a sweetener that will keep food tasting great while still being healthy and versatile for any diet."

D'vash Date Syrup is all-natural, non-GMO, fat-free, low-glycemic, vegan, paleo-friendly, contains 25% less sugar than honey, and can be used to enhance any of your favorite dishes. D'vash Organics carries a variety of products that can be used as alternative sweeteners, including the company's flagship D'vash Date Nectar, Sweet Potato Nectar, and Cayenne-Infused Date Nectar, all of which are certified organic and non-GMO. All products are available to consumers on dvashorganics.com , Amazon and select stores nationwide.

About D'vash Organics

D'vash Organics is one of the leading alternative sweetener brands in the US today. The company, which was founded by David Czinn and Brian Finkel in 2016, creates healthy sweeteners using only natural ingredients. The company's flagship product, D'vash Date Nectar, contains only one ingredient - organic California dates - and is Non-GMO Project Verified, paleo-friendly, vegan, low-glycemic and contains 25% less sugar than honey. Date nectar has a rich history that spans thousands of years and has been a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine since the Biblical era, and it is an incredibly versatile product that can be used to enhance dishes including yogurt, pancakes, chicken, salads, tea, coffee, baked goods and everything in between. D'vash Organics products are carried in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Jewel-Osco and Meijer, and is sold online via Amazon, Thrive Market and at www.dvashorganics.com .

Contact

Molly Meller

molly@siliconvpr.com

+1-732-865-3998

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dvash-organics-enters-into-the-foodservice-industry-now-offering-bulk-sized-packaging-300799804.html

SOURCE D'vash Organics