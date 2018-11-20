Drake's Organic Spirits Receives Global Vegan Certification

Distiller is first and only spirits line in the world to receive all five major health certifications

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's Organic Spirits announced today that it has met the rigid standards and guidelines for Vegan Certification by the globally-recognized and respected Vegan Awareness Foundation. Drake's is the first and only spirit line in the world to be certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free and Kosher.

Many consumers assume that alcohol is naturally vegan. However, animal derivatives can either be in the beverage itself as an ingredient or can be infused into the drink through the filtration process. Some hidden animal byproducts found in alcoholic drinks include: albumen (egg white), albumin (egg or dried blood), carmine (insect), casein (milk), charcoal (animal bone), chitin (shellfish), gelatin (connective tissue of cow or pig), honey (bees), isinglass (fish bladder membranes), lactose (milk), and pepsin (pigs). In addition, charred animal bones are often used as part of the sugar-refining process. Drake's Organic Spirits uses a unique coconut fiber filtration process that is eco-friendly and ensures no animal derivatives are used as ingredients or in the production of the company's ultra-premium spirits.

"Drake's Organic Spirits is committed to providing a premium drinking experience that is also healthier, eco-friendly and ethical," said Drake's founder and CEO Mark Anderson. "We're thrilled to be certified by the highly respected Vegan Awareness Foundation. It provides assurance to every vegan who enjoys a cocktail that Drake's provides healthier drinking options."

Proceeds from the sale of Drake's Organic Spirits helps support Long Lake Animal Rescue, an animal rescue foundation that takes in animals in need of a second chance at life.

Minneapolis-based Drake's Organic Spirits was launched in 2017. Drake's uses the highest quality USDA organic and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra- premium spirits. Drake's Organic Vodka, Drake's Organic White Rum and Drakes Organic Spiced Rum offer a no grain, no gluten, no GMO, ultra-premium, 12 times distilled handcrafted spirits at a better price than the leading premium brands.

