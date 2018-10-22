Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps Now Available to China

Organic & Fair Trade Personal Care Brand Partners with Export Now to Reach Chinese Consumers

VISTA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Dr. Bronner's, the top-selling natural soap maker in North America, announced today the opening of a China e-commerce store, drbronners.tmall.hk. The new store is available through China's largest business-to-consumer e-commerce platform, Alibaba's Tmall Global, giving consumers access to Dr. Bronner's iconic peppermint-scented liquid soap. The Dr. Bronner's Flagship Store also offers a variety of scents in both liquid and bar soaps, along with other high quality personal care products with ingredients sourced from Fair Trade and USDA Organic certified farms, including its moisturizing Magic Balms.

"China poses a tremendous opportunity for Dr. Bronner's, and launching an e-commerce store on a platform that is home to over five hundred million consumers is a big step in capturing this opportunity," says Mike Bronner, President of Dr. Bronner's. "Our goal is to take Dr. Bronner's 160-year legacy of soapmaking into Chinese homes, providing families with effective, safe, and environmentally-friendly personal care. Partnering with Export Now in launching a Tmall Global Flagship Store helps us to accomplish this goal."

Export Now designed and launched the Chinese-language Tmall Global Flagship Store, and manages merchandising, marketing, customer service, logistics, compliance, and digital strategy.

"We are thrilled to bring Dr. Bronner's much-loved soaps to Chinese consumers," says Export Now Chairman Frank Lavin. "Dr. Bronner's brand story and history of pleasing millions of families around the globe puts the company in a position for tremendous success in China."

Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid and Bar Soaps

Dr. Bronner's classic 18-in-1 Castile soap formula is simple and ecological, based on Old World quality and expertise, yielding soaps unlike any you have ever used. A combination of organic extra virgin coconut, jojoba and hemp oils, together with pure essential oils, creates a unique soap that cleans effectively without being abrasive and produces a velvety lather that leaves the skin silky-smooth and refreshed. No synthetic foaming agents, thickeners or preservatives are used. Rather, natural plant-derived Vitamin E and citric acid protect freshness, and the liquid soaps are almost solid in density because they are three times more concentrated than other "liquid soaps" on the market, thus conserving packaging materials.

Packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and 10% Hemp-Flax, 90% post-consumer recycled paper respectively, the classic Castile Liquid and Bar Soaps are available in Unscented Baby-Mild, Peppermint, Rose, Lavender, Almond, Citrus, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Cherry Blossom, and Green Tea.

Dr. Bronner's Magic Balms

Available in Arnica-Menthol and Baby Unscented, Dr. Bronner's Magic Balm provides soothing relief and nourishing moisture to parched skin and aching muscles, with organic ingredients in reusable 2 oz. round tins. Baby Unscented helps heal chapped, dry and sensitive skin with its blended formula of deeply penetrating avocado, coconut, jojoba, hemp and olive oils, and organic beeswax. Dr. Bronner's Arnica-Menthol Magic Balm offers a therapeutic dose of menthol crystals, peppermint oils, with healing arnica and camphor, to relieve sore muscles and aches.

No Animal Testing

Dr. Bronner's is certified cruelty-free and carries the Leaping Bunny seal. The company believes that all animals should be treated humanely and with respect for their well-being. Dr. Bronner's products are not tested on animals and the company's offerings do not contain animal products (excluding lip and body balms, which contain sustainable beeswax). For more information, see: http://www.leapingbunny.org/about/the-standard.

Dr. Bronner's at a glance

Family soapmakers since 1858

Most consistent brand for organic natural cosmetics worldwide

Best-selling natural cosmetics in the USA

Certified according to the strictest criteria within the natural cosmetics industry

Fairly traded organic oils used

Free from synthetic preservatives, petrochemicals, synthetic foaming agents or thickeners

Vegan (excluding lip and body balms, containing sustainable beeswax)

Certified Cruelty-Free, no animal testing

100% recyclable packaging

100% biodegradable

33% of all profits go to social and ecological projects

About Dr. Bronner's

Dr. Bronner's is a family business committed to honoring the vision of founder Emanuel Bronner by making socially and environmentally responsible products of the highest quality, and by dedicating profits to help make a better world. Dr. Bronner's commitment to social justice, environmental sustainability and progressive business practices is part of the company's mission to put into practice the principles that inform the philosophy printed on the company's iconic soap labels written by founder Emanuel Bronner. The company is the top-selling natural soap maker in North America and a major brand worldwide. Based on 2017 sales, a bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap was sold, on average, every 2.2 seconds throughout the year. For more information, visit http://drbronners.tmall.hk and http://drbronner.com.

About Export Now

Export Now is the leading U.S.-based digital solutions provider for China, offering an integrated set of marketing, strategy, logistics, IT, and digital services to help international brands succeed in China. Export Now has operated e-commerce stores on behalf of over 100 brands from the United States and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.exportnow.com

