Dr. Bragg: New Studies Show Multiple Benefits of Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Include Protecting Against Alzheimer's

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- While studies two years ago showed that extra virgin olive oil can help women reduce risk of breast cancer and other diseases, new research shows it may also protect against cognitive decline.

"Science is proving what I've been saying for more than 35 years," says international health pioneer, Dr. Patricia Bragg. "Organic, extra-virgin olive oil, which tastes so good in salad dressing or used as cooking oil, is a wonderful, natural food with an amazing variety of health benefits. I am happy the research is finally catching up with me!"

Dr. Bragg is the author of 10 'self-health' books, including the best-selling the Bragg Healthy Lifestyle, which provides a blueprint for healthy eating and exercise. Her company was founded by her father, Dr. Paul C. Bragg, the originator of health food stores in America in 1912.

The Temple University study, released in late June of this year, showed that the consumption of extra-virgin olive oil protects memory and learning ability. According to the report, from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple, it "…reduces the formation of amylid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain – classic markers of Alzheimer's disease." Dr. Bragg points out that Temple researchers also found extra-virgin olive oil also reduces brain inflammation.

Extra-virgin olive oil is made from natural, pure, cold-pressed olives. Regular olive oil is typically a blend, including both cold-pressed and processed oils. Although high in fat, extra-virgin olive oil consists of monounsaturated fatty acids, considered a healthy dietary fat, according to Mayo Clinic reports, and other studies.

"Extra-virgin olive oil contains almost magical ingredients that the help the body fight off respiratory, intestinal and genital tract infections and lower blood pressure – and medical scientists also believe the oleic acid inside the oil helps prevent colon, as well as breast cancer," says Dr. Bragg.

"Now we know it also helps our memory stay strong," says Dr. Bragg. "It is a wonderful, natural medicine for a longer, healthier life. As I've said for years, choosing a diet of proven, organic foods allows you to become the captain of your own health."

