DNX Foods Doubles National Retail Presence with Sprouts Farmers Market Deal

Three meat-based protein bars from company's core line now available in all 290 stores

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In what company officials are calling an enthusiastic response to growing consumer demand for a meat-based protein bar that synthesizes great taste, a pleasant texture, and practical packaging, DNX Foods today announced a deal with Sprouts Farmers Market that has landed its grass-fed beef and bison bars on the shelves of the natural food store chain's 290 locations nationwide.

Three of DNX Foods' flagship bars comprised the initial Sprouts allocation, including two grass-fed beef recipes, Sweet Potato Pecan and Mexican Style Seasoning, and one grass-fed bison recipe, Jamaican Style Seasoning. The bars also contain healthy organic fruits and vegetables like dates, sweet potatoes, goji berries, and coconut oil. The high-protein, nutrient-rich, Whole30-approved bars are individually priced at around $2.99, packed with organic superfoods and made with 100% clean ingredients without preservatives. They are free of gluten, hormones, antibiotics, and added sugar.

"Sprouts is a company whose healthy living lexicon is believable, reliable, and demonstrable, and the opportunity to partner with them is an important affirmation of the story that we've been telling for over a year," said John Rooney, founder of DNX Foods. "Working with them to maximize choices for their valued customers now means that we can tell this story together, about a culture of nutrition where quality and convenience can mutually, and naturally, co-exist."

DNX Foods sold its first bar in 2016 and has seen exponential growth in the past year with its Whole30-approval, growing list of original recipes, and mass appeal among organic food, Paleo, Keto, and CrossFit enthusiasts. Prior to inking the Sprouts deal, DNX Bars were available online as well as at 200 retail stores across the United States. Today, the bars can be found in more than 500 stores.

"One thing that regrettably continues to resonate in the minds of many meat-based protein bar consumers is the great snack food sacrifice, where flavor and optimal nutrition seemingly can't get along," said Rooney. "We enthusiastically answered that call with our very first bar, and through the vision that we now share with Sprouts, we can magnify this movement to educate and empower."

