Dietitians Predict the Top Superfoods for 2018

Every year, thousands of dietitians weigh in for Today’s Dietitian’s “What’s Trending in Nutrition” national survey. This time around, over 2,000 registered dietitians (RDNs) took part in the survey. The results exposed what’s really buzzing in health and wellness conversation for 2018.

“RDNs stay ahead of the trends because they are dedicated to listening and responding to what consumers are looking for when making food choices,” explains Mara Honicker, publisher of Today’s Dietitian, in a press release.

The group was asked what superfoods they think will be at the top of consumers’ priority list come the new year. Last year, the dietitians predicted seeds — everything from pumpkin to chia — would sweep the nation in 2017. And, they did — seeds are filled with healthy fats and flooded diners’ tables this year.

The results this time around were somewhat surprising — fermented foods, such as kefir, kombucha, and kimchi, took the number one spot.

Here is the full list of the top items dietitians predicted:

1. Fermented foods, like yogurt

2. Avocado

3. Seeds

4. Nuts

5. Green tea

6. Ancient grains

7. Kale

8. Exotic fruits

9. Coconut products

10. Salmon

The dietitians' preferences indicate that consumers are becoming less concerned with calorie and fat information and more concerned with the effects foods actually have on their bodies. Fermented foods are great for maintaining the health of the digestive system, meaning they’re good for your gut.

“Consumers are searching for nutrition information and equating diet with overall well-being,” noted Jenna A. Bell, PhD, RD, SVP. “It also suggests that consumers are digging deeper for information about the food they eat and in this instance, finding out why yogurt, kefir or kimchi is so good for them!”

Good gut health has been linked to dozens of health benefits, including a boost in immunity, improved mental health, and even hangover prevention.

This is what dietitians had to say, but we had some different predictions for the trends 2018 has to offer. Here are our guesses for the top food trends of 2018.