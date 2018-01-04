daRosario Organics to Launch Truffle Products Line in Single-Serve Packaging

Condiments Using 100% Real, USDA Certified Organic Truffles are First in Market for Food Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- daRosario Organics, the nation's only producer of 100% USDA certified organic truffle products, announced today that the company will debut a new line of single-serve packaging in early 2018, the first in market for wholesale and retail food service distribution.

Products will include individual packets of certified organic white and black truffle oil, white truffle acacia honey, white and black truffle mayonnaise, white and black truffle vegannaise, and extra virgin olive oil. The packets will enable food retailers to offer customers gourmet condiments made with 100% real truffles as an enhancement to their existing menu.

Responding to industry requests, daRosario Organics invested in the special equipment needed to provide these products in single-serve portions. "This is a game changer for food retailers," said company founder Rosario Safina. "It's the first time that truffle products will be offered in such quantities en masse. The individual packets are easy to store and dispense, allowing retailers to upgrade their truffle offerings--on items such as pizzas, sandwiches, french fries, burgers and salads--that deliver the great taste of real truffles in a cost efficient manner while reducing overall product waste."

Safina began making history with truffle product introductions in the United States, from importing fresh truffles weekly, in season, in 1984, to the introduction of genuine truffle products in 1985. As the industry transformed, lab created, truffle flavored chemicals replaced real truffle products. With a resolve to fuel a "Truth in Truffles" movement, Safina created the first-ever organic truffle line, daRosario Organics, in 2004. He sought to bring back real truffles and real truffle flavor to the people—both chefs and home cooks—who want it. Not aroma, not essence, not extracts. In 2008, daRosario Organics became the world's first 100% USDA-Certified Organic truffle production company. Products feature real truffles as opposed to synthetic chemical flavoring. daRosario products are available nationwide online, as well as via FreshDirect.com and Peapod.com. Grocers selling daRosario products regionally include Stop & Shop and Whole Foods, among others. To learn more, visit www.darosario.com or connect via social media @darosario_organics.

