Dairy Aisle Pioneer Good Culture® Launches Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots

The California-based brand disrupts another product category with its clean label cultured shots.



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Culture®, the brand that has revolutionized the dairy aisle with its clean label cottage cheese and probiotic sour cream, has announced the launch of its Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots. A new category for Good Culture, the USDA organic shots combining the efficacious probiotics in cultured kefir with functional ingredients like turmeric, matcha, chaga, and collagen, mark the next chapter for the cultured foods brand.

"Probiotic shots are an emerging category, and we saw a void in the space with an opportunity to merge functional ingredients with probiotics. Good Culture is built on the mission to deliver healing foods made with clean ingredients. As we looked to expand our portfolio of pasture-raised cultured dairy products, we wanted to offer an easy on-the-go way to get your daily dose of gut-friendly probiotics," said Jesse Merrill co-founder & CEO. " With our kefir shots, we're excited to provide consumers with an option that is both delicious and functional."

Rich in probiotics and protein, kefir is a unique cultured dairy product that tastes like a tart, refreshing drinkable yogurt. Good Culture's gut shots start with a base of pasture-raised kefir that supports digestive health and boosts immunity, while rebalancing gut flora and improving digestion for superb wellness. The 50 billion live and active cultures are what give Good Culture's kefir its gut-friendly strength. Good Culture's newest star is lightly sweetened with sweet potato juice and coconut sugar (lower glycemic index) and contains no synthetic hormones, preservatives, gums, nor anything artificial. These wellness shots also come loaded with functional superfood ingredients like turmeric, collagen, matcha, and chaga.

Good Culture Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots are available in four delicious varieties (3.4 oz each):

Pineapple + Turmeric to support brain function and joint health

to support brain function and joint health Vanilla + Collagen to strengthen hair, skin, and nails

to strengthen hair, skin, and nails Chai + Matcha to create calm, focused energy for mind and body

to create calm, focused energy for mind and body Chocolate + Chaga to boost energy and deepen immunity

Continuing with a real food and simple ingredient approach is top priority for this disruptive company that aims to make healing, real foods available to the masses without hurting the planet or animals. Met with acclaim since the brand's founding in 2015, Good Culture is dedicated to using only the finest, whole ingredients to craft its superfoods. In addition, Good Culture is committed to sourcing its milk from pasture-raised cows on sustainable family owned farms.

Good Culture's Wellness Probiotic Gut Shots will be available at Whole Foods Market® stores nationwide in November. To learn more about Good Culture, visit goodculture.com.

About Good Culture

Good Culture is on a mission to make real, healing foods available to the masses without hurting the planet or our animals. Met with acclaim since the brand's founding in 2015, Founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked and undervalued category, had the potential to be catapulted to the forefront of the real food trend, so they decided to shake up and reinvigorate the dairy aisle with the first certified organic, grass-fed, stabilizer and additive free cottage cheese. Good Culture leads the way with its organic, pasture-raised, high-protein, low-sugar, thick and creamy product that never uses gums or thickeners. This disruptive company is dedicated to using only real foods and simple ingredients across their growing portfolio of cultured foods. The overwhelming success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings such as probiotic-rich sour cream, and now two lines of pasture raised drinkable kefirs; wellness probiotic gut shots and probiotic smoothies. The "good" in Good Culture doesn't just refer to their products. Good Culture has partnered with 1% for the Planet to support soil health and regenerative agriculture. Each time a consumer purchases a cup of organic good culture, 1 percent of the sale goes to a global network of nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment. As their chosen 1% for the Planet partner, Good Culture works with Kiss the Ground, who's main goal is to support producers (farmers and ranchers) to build healthy soils on their land in order to pull carbon from the atmosphere, restore water cycles, and increase biodiversity. As a direct result of the partnership, producers are granted scholarships to soil health training, soil tests on their land, and given additional consulting support. Good Culture can be found in over 11,000 stores. To learn more about Good Culture, please visit goodculture.com.

