CytoSport, Inc. Launches the EVOLVE® Brand in Select Whole Foods Market® Stores Nationwide

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSport, Inc. announced today that the EVOLVE® brand, the company's first plant-based protein line, will now be available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. EVOLVE® products are free of dairy, soy, gluten and artificial flavors, and are made with all non-GMO ingredients.

EVOLVE® plant-based protein shakes are a shelf stable, on-the-go option with only 10-11 clean, simple ingredients. Packing 20 grams of North American grown pea protein and 10 grams of fiber, each 11 ounce ready to drink shake offers a simple option to consumers looking to make mindful choices that are considerate of the environment and themselves.

"We're honored to join the family of products carried in Whole Foods Market stores and continue to have a growing presence in the natural foods space," said Jason R. Hull, EVOLVE® brand marketing manager CytoSport, Inc. "We're confident that this faithful consumer base will fall in love with EVOLVE® products and are excited to introduce more product innovations down the line."

The retailer adds three flavors that are available in four-pack and single-serve options in 11 ounce Tetra Pak™ cartons: Classic Chocolate, Ideal Vanilla and Mellow Mocha. This is the latest major retailer to carry the EVOLVE® brand since its official launch last February. It also marks a significant milestone as it's the first CytoSport, Inc. product available in Whole Foods Market.

About the EVOLVE® brand

The EVOLVE® brand was born from a team meeting in the Rocky Mountains, an idea inspired by the simplicity of its surroundings and the desire to create mindful change. It's built on the foundation that simple is better, delicious is best. The EVOLVE® brand comes from the CytoSport, Inc. lineage, with deep roots within one of the most trusted and recognized sports nutrition companies that helped create the protein category. A sister brand to the MUSCLE MILK® brand, EVOLVE® protein products provide a plant-powered protein option for active lifestyle consumers. EVOLVE® protein shakes include only 10-11 non-GMO ingredients and are free of dairy, soy, gluten, artificial flavors and are made with North American sourced pea protein. The EVOLVE® brand is proud to support the mission of the National Park Foundation™ to protect the national parks, connect people to parks and inspire the next generation of park stewards. For more information, please visit www.drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve.

