Crispy Green Go...Gradually

Crispy Green Spring Campaign Launches in Sync with WH & CDC's "Opening Up America Again"

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many consumer brands, Crispy Green, makers of Crispy Fruit Freeze-Dried Snacks, has delayed and modified its spring campaign plans due to COVID 19. However, as the country begins slowly opening up for business, Crispy Green is also thoughtfully moving forward with its Crispy Green Go Campaign. Founder and CEO, Angela Liu stated, "We are optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is behind us as we cautiously move forward. Crispy Green is grateful that we are able to proceed with this campaign while the spring is still with us."

As most of the world has been on lockdown for the last couple of months due to COVID-19, this campaign comes at a perfect time as some of the shelter-in-place restrictions are being lifted. While people are excited about going outside and getting active again, Crispy Green reminds everyone to follow state guidelines and proceed with caution.

Crispy Green Go Campaign Highlights

The Crispy Green brand was born out of founder and CEO Angela Liu's desire to provide healthy, clean and delicious snacks to people who wish to live a healthier lifestyle. Since 2004, the company has been selling its #1 freeze-dried fruit snack line, Crispy Fruit. The Crispy Green Go campaign amplifies this goal further by engaging with fans at many levels.

To begin with, the company introduced the first annual Crispy Green Design Scholarship Award for NJ college students as a way to support the local community. Participating students were tasked with creating an original design to fit the campaign. The winning image shown here was created by Kaitlyn Smits, a design student at Fairleigh Dickinson University. The Crispy Green team awarded a $500 scholarship check to Smits for the design she worked on.

The winning design was then applied to all Crispy Green Go materials, including a stylish hoodie to wear while engaging in the outdoor activities or simply staying at home! There will be several contests offered to consumers through social media and certain retail stores where they can win one of these hoodies, along with other great Crispy Green goodies and Crispy Fruit Snacks. Here's a Giveaway consumers can sign up for right now.

Get Ready, Get Set, Crispy Green GO!!

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest Nielsen research, ending 9/30/19. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers including Amazon and Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crispy-green-gogradually-301052490.html

SOURCE Crispy Green