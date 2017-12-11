Cook's Pantry - A New Line of Vegetables, Fruit Spreads, Sauces, and Condiments - Targets Evolving Food Trends

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalina Holding Company has launched its newest line of shelf-stable vegetables, fruit spreads, sauces, and condiments: Cook's Pantry.

Cook's Pantry products are made with simple ingredients and made in small batches, harvested by farmers from all over the world.

Included in the line are products like whole grain mustard from Dijon, spicy harissa and grilled artichokes from Tunisia and fruit spreads from Corsica.

Cook's Pantry was created because authenticity is of the utmost importance to the team behind Katalina Holding Co. Cook's Pantry products are pantry staples you can trust, and are organic, kosher, and allergy-friendly whenever possible.

"The opportunity to combine my two greatest passions-cooking and travel-has been a dream come true," says Cook's Pantry President, Matt Hately.

In addition to twenty new products coming to a grocer near you, Cook's Pantry is releasing 40 original recipes with "How-To" videos, all which will be available on YouTube.

You should expect to see the full line of Cook's Pantry in most grocery stores across the US by 2018.

