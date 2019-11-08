Comvita Takes Home Top Awards For Its New UMF(TM) Manuka Honey Kids Line

Comvita Kids Officially Recognized as one of the Safest Health and Immunity Products by Parents' Picks and Taste for Life Magazine



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvita , the global leader in UMF(™) Manuka Honey, has just received accolades by two leading organizations for its recently launched kids line, Comvita Kids. Chosen as one of the "Best Family Health & Safety Products of 2019" by Parents' Picks Awards and an "Immunity Essential" by Taste for Life Magazine , Comvita Kids is the only children's wellness line powered by New Zealand's #1 UMF Manuka Honey. The line, inclusive of Manuka Honey Day-Time Soothing Syrup, Manuka Honey Night-Time Soothing Syrup , and Manuka Honey Soothing Pops , went through a rigorous approval process and was tested by parents, professionals and approved by kids to earn its ranking.

With over 45 years of experience in the industry, Parents' Picks Awards is the go-to source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families. The selection process pitted Comvita Kids against thirty other brands and subjected the products to grading in over fifty categories including quality, ease of use, and creative thinking. Parents' Picks Awards stands behind their belief that the products included in the roundup are "all are guaranteed to make your family healthier, safer and happier."

"As a parent, keeping our children safe and well is always the number one priority," said Erin Kelley, Director of Product Comvita North America. "So when they are feeling under the weather, it can be tricky to know what is actually ok to give them. With Comvita Kids it was our goal to have no gray area, just natural, simple ingredients that actually work. Earning these awards and recognitions gives families one more reason to choose Comvita throughout the cold season, and year-round."

Taste for Life is dedicated to helping their readers find natural ways to enhance their health by serving as a one-stop natural health resource full of science-based solutions. Their goal is to provide education and practical solutions on how to live less toxic lives. Comvita Kids Soothing Pops were named as a "Taste for Life Essential" in the Immunity category for its sore throat relief.

Launched in August, Comvita Kids is free of GMOs, artificial flavors, and preservatives. It contains Comvita's UMF™ 10+ Certified Manuka Honey , that, like all of their honey, is traceable from hive to shelf and is independently certified by the UMFHA (Unique Manuka Factor Honey Association) for the three key compounds - Leptosperin, DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) and MGO (Methylglyoxal) - to ensure the honey is genuine Manuka. Comvita Kids is currently available in Whole Foods Markets, select CVS store pharmacies, online at www.ComvitaKids.com and at other retailers nationwide.

For more information on Comvita Kids, please visit: www.ComvitaKids.com or follow @comvitausa on Instagram.

About Comvita:

Comvita is the global leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneering name in the natural health and wellness category. Founded in 1974 and publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CVT, the company provides health-conscious consumers and the medical skincare market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey products that are fully traceable from source-to-shelf.

Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey is one of nature's most versatile and scarce natural resources. In addition to its Manuka product range, Comvita owns and operates the world's largest fresh-picked Olive Leaf farm and offers a broad range of other purest source health and wellness products. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com .

