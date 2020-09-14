Colorado-Based Planterra Foods' Brand, OZO(TM), Named The Plant-Based Food Choice Of The Denver Broncos

NFL Team and Plant-Based Protein Start-Up Unite for a Winning Three-Year Partnership

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's number one sports team and rising innovative local start-up, Planterra Foods, announced today a three-year partnership with OZO™, the Plant-Based Food Choice of the Denver Broncos. News of the two distinguished Colorado entities joining forces comes just in time for the Broncos' season opener against the Tennessee Titans, taking place tonight at 8:20 p.m. MST.

"At Planterra Foods, our goal is to provide delicious, clean and nutritious plant-based protein choices for everyone to experience, from vegans to flexitarians to meat-eaters. With our Colorado roots and focus on sourcing the heart of our products locally, it was very natural for us to team up with the Denver Broncos as we also share similar values in striving for excellence across the board," said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. "We are thrilled for OZO to be the newest Hometown Partner of the Denver Broncos and can't wait for sports fans to taste what Planterra Foods is all about."

Planterra Foods debuted its first line of plant-based protein, OZO, in June 2020 and have since more than tripled their portfolio size, including the recent launch of its foodservice line of products. A natural partnership for the Denver Broncos, the new line is quickly making a name for itself with its delicious taste, clean ingredients and exceptional nutritional advantage aiming to grow flexitarian consumption by offering a positive plant-based solution.

OZO products contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. OZO products also have up to 22 grams of protein per serving, are non-GMO and certified vegan by BeVeg . Unique to the category, Planterra Foods uses a high-quality pea and rice protein that relies on the fermentation of shiitake mycelia (root) to create a nutritionally superior product that enhances the taste and minimizes the flavor impact, while improving the overall digestibility of the plant-based protein.

"We are thrilled to partner with Colorado-based Planterra Foods and their OZO brand of plant-based proteins," said Brady Kellogg, Denver Broncos Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Broncos fans and consumers overall are seeking more choices, and we are fortunate to be able to align with a local company committed to offering healthy and sustainable options without sacrificing on taste."

Whether watching this season's games from the seats at Empower Field at Mile High or from the comfort of home, Broncos fans can expect to take part in exciting game-time activations, like the soon-to-be-announced "Homegate Sweepstakes." Further, the partnership includes promotional marketing campaigns, including stadium advertising and traditional media, touting OZO as the newest Hometown Partner of the Denver Broncos.

As many consumers are seeking new, healthy protein alternatives, Planterra Foods is also meeting Coloradoans curbside with their fleet of specially equipped OZO vans, delivering free freshly cooked samples of the brand's new plant-based burgers. The OZO vans are making their way through Denver and Boulder neighborhoods and ski towns through the winter months, with location updates being shared via @OZOFoods on Twitter.

Consumers can purchase OZO's plant-based protein products, including Burgers (two-4 oz patties), Ground (12 oz) and Mexican-Seasoned Ground (12 oz) via e-commerce at OZOFoods.com and in Safeway grocery stores across Colorado. Beginning in October, OZO will also be available at King Soopers locations statewide.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com , and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

