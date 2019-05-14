Clean Nutrition Innovator, Orgain, Introduces New Products, Reports Growth For 2019

The Expanded Powder Offerings Include Keto Collagen and Protein & Superfoods Powders



IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, makers of high-quality, doctor-developed clean nutrition products, has introduced two new products which continue to exceed consumer taste and texture standards to meet the demands of the entire household – Keto Collagen Protein Powder and Organic Protein and Superfoods Powder.

Orgain continues to report continued growth and its place as a leader in the industry with 47 percent compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2018. Created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, M.D., during his personal battle with cancer as a teenager, Orgain is widely available in the U.S. across more 30,000 doors including Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Walmart, to name a few.

"As the health and wellness industry continues to grow we are always striving to develop new and innovative products that address the interests of our heath-savvy consumers," noted Dr. Abraham. "Inspired by the overwhelming response to our product portfolio, we created these new items to address the evolving interests of our discerning customers while preserving our mission to deliver the highest quality and best-tasting clean nutrition products for healthy and vibrant lives."

Orgain's clean nutrition products are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, soy- and gluten-free and most are also plant-based. Orgain prides itself on having something for everyone seeking to live a healthy, vibrant life through good nutrition and convenient snacks.

The new Keto Collagen Protein Powder is currently available on Amazon, Orgain.com and, for a limited time, at Costco. Orgain's Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder is available at Target, Amazon and Orgain.com.

New Product Snapshot

Keto Collagen Protein Powder

The Ketogenic diet is one of the hottest and fastest growing food trends to date and Orgain's new Keto Collagen Protein Powder meets a rapidly growing demand for a Keto protein powder. The combination of MCT oil powder with grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen, delivers a clean, smooth paleo and Keto-friendly protein powder with a 2:1 ratio of protein to fat, ideal for those on a Keto diet. Orgain's Keto Powder comes in both Chocolate and Vanilla.

Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder

Building on the success of their best-selling Organic Plant Based Protein Powder line, Orgain's new Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder has the same great taste with 21 grams of organic plant-based protein, now with the addition of 50 organic superfoods in every serving. Every scoop of Orgain's Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder boasts organic greens, grasses and sprouts, berries and fruits, veggies, herbs, and ancient grains as well as food-based B & C vitamins. Orgain's Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder comes in Chocolate and Vanilla.

About Orgain

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit www.orgain.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-nutrition-innovator-orgain-introduces-new-products-reports-growth-for-2019-300849353.html

SOURCE Orgain