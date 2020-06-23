Clean Juice Unveils New Organic Wraps & Tastes of Summer Seasonal Specialty Menu Featuring Blue Spirulina

Clean Juice Announces Wraps as Permanent Menu Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with more than 90 stores open nationwide and countless others in development, announced the launch of its modified menu featuring five center-plate wraps made with fresh, organic ingredients. Included with the introduction of wraps is the company's unveiling of its "Tastes of Summer" seasonal menu rollout featuring three fresh specialty items and the its latest super-food plant protein ingredient, blue spirulina.

"The wraps platform engages a larger demographic by providing a more substantive food option for our guests who want to eat healthy but need a bit more than a juice or smoothie," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Our first five wraps have been well received and we look forward to introducing new wraps as we continue to develop our Fall seasonal specialty menu."

The new wraps menu answers the calls from guests and franchise owners who desired a more substantive "grab-and-go" food option that was still organic, still healthy and full of flavor to pair with one of the many cold-press, juice or smoothie beverages. Due to its immediate popularity, Clean Juice wraps will become a permanent fixture within its menu.

Clean Juice introduces its line-up of family favorite wraps, all made with fresh, USDA-certified organic ingredients.

THE BBQ WRAP – Toasted Flatbread Wrap, Organic Chicken, Organic Cheddar Cheese, Organic Tomato, Organic Spinach, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, & Tessemae's Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce

THE CALI WRAP – this West-coast favorite features Toasted Flatbread Wrap, Organic Avocado, Organic Provolone Cheese, Organic Chicken, Organic Spinach, Organic Tomato, Organic Garlic & Himalayan Pink Sea Salt.

THE GARDEN WRAP - Gluten-Free Wrap, Organic Spicy Avocado Hummus, Organic Quinoa, Organic Cucumber, Organic Carrot, Organic Red Pepper Flakes & Tessemae's Organic Green Goddess Dressing – Served Cold

THE BREAKFAST WRAP - Toasted Flatbread Wrap, Organic Hard-Boiled Egg, Organic Avocado, Organic Cheddar Cheese, Organic Tomato, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Organic Olive Oil & Organic Black Pepper

THE KIDS CHEESY WRAP - Toasted Flatbread Wrap, Organic Cheddar Cheese

Seasonality is a valued concept at Clean Juice that focuses on the brand's ability to continuously offer innovative, fresh, organic, healthy menu items, which is part of the Clean Juice core philosophy.

"Nature revitalizes itself through each season of the year – whether Spring, Summer, Fall, or Winter – and produces a variety of specialized fruits and vegetables that are freshly harvested, vibrant in color, rich in nutritional value and immune-boosting properties, and bursting with distinctive flavor profiles. The introduction of blue spirulina is a perfect example of what we look for to enhance new, seasonal menu items," said Eckles.

Blue spirulina is a luminously colored, natural, organic super-food that is rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, immune-building properties, carotenoids and antioxidants. Loaded with nutritional value, blue spirulina is known to enhance the body's immune system and protects cells from damage."

The "Tastes of Summer" special summer menu includes three new specialty items, two of which feature the exotic, blue spirulina super food.

THE INCREDI BOWL-ACAI BOWL – the amount of nutrition and flavor in this bowl is incredible. Acai blended with organic banana, spinach, blueberries, blue spirulina, vanilla, almond butter, honey, hemp protein and almond milk topped with granola, fresh strawberries, chia seeds and coconut chips (all organic ingredients).

THE SUMMER ONE SMOOTHIE – blended deliciousness of pineapple, blueberry, blue spirulina, chia seeds and almond milk (all organic ingredients).

THE HYDRATING ONE – FRESH JUICE – this summer concoction is made with watermelon, pineapple and mint (all organic ingredients).

To find a Clean Juice location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com.

About Clean Juice

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens, and grains Greenoa™ Bowls along with other healthy foods for in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

