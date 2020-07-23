Clean Juice Launches New Mobile App to Serve as Cultural Hub

New Clean Juice App Features Enhanced Loyalty Rewards Program, Value-Based Educational Content on the Benefits of Eating Organic, Delivery and More

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced today the launch of its new branded consumer app in partnership with Lunchbox, the rapidly growing omnichannel platform for restaurants based in New York City. The new Clean Juice app was created as part of the company's dedicated and continued commitment to offer a superior, simple, and engaging guest experience unified across in-store and digital channels.

The new Clean Juice app features a centralized hub for:

Pre-ordering menu items for curbside, pick-up and for the first time, delivery

Earning, tracking, and redeeming loyalty points in an enhanced rewards platform, with more incentives to its Very Important Guests (VIGs)

Accessing nutritional and educational information on the importance of eating organic, including a direct link to the company's popular Be Organic podcast

Catering offerings and donating to local causes

Much more

"The new Clean Juice guest app is built on a superior technological platform that not only engages and empowers our guests, but it will also help us offer more services and opportunities to get healthy certified-organic products into their hands," said B. Quick Chadwick, Vice President of Marketing for Clean Juice. "It's more than just a rewards app; it's a 'Cultural Hub' with a suite of services focused on providing educational content on the benefits of eating organic and accessing our healthy superfoods."

In less than 30 days, the new Clean Juice app has more than 72k+ downloads, improved its consumer ranking to a 4.9 out of 5 on the Apple app store, and has equaled or surpassed sales levels from the previous platform. The company is generating dozens of delivery orders per day with a $45 average ticket through its app, all incremental dollars to the business.

"Clean Juice is a dream partner. They are a crew of skilled operators and sharp-minded marketers that a clear vision for redefining what it means to educate and interact with guests," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO, and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "We're pumped to see this partnership flourish!"

This new app offers a centralized ordering and delivery process to ensure guests can enjoy the full range of the company's menu while social distancing. The app features an enhanced rewards program (with more changes to continuously come in 2020) that gives guests more opportunities to earn and redeem rewards while keeping them within Clean Juice's digital real estate.

"Frankly, the best is yet to come with this app," said Chadwick. "We cast a vision for this app, and what guests see now is just the beginning of a continuous focus on building on what we have."

Clean Juice partnered with Lunchbox to be able to orchestrate all these services and seamlessly integrate with strategic partnerships like Toast point-of-sale system, DoorDash third party delivery, GatherUp review management, and several more. Lunchbox offers a competitive standard fee based on the services restaurants would like to include. This allows them to benefit from the value these services provide while also keeping operational costs down.

The launch of the Clean Juice App follows a substantial period of growth for the company, despite the global pandemic. Last month, Clean Juice opened its 100th store in 4 years of franchising as well as being named the number-two Future 50 Fastest-Growing Franchises by Restaurant Business Online.

About Clean Juice

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, new greens and grains Greenoa™ Bowls along with other healthy foods for in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com .

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is a collection of powerful digital ordering platforms for restaurants, built by restaurateurs. Lunchbox works with industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger and World-Famous Chef David Chang's Fuku to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while moving guests away from third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

