Clean Juice Continues Explosive Growth With National Expansion, Industry Accolades And Same Store Sales Increase In First Quarter 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with more than 60 stores currently operating in the U.S., continues to experience high growth after opening 5 new stores, adding 3 new locations, being recognized by several industry publications and associations, and increasing same store sales 2.1% in 2019 fiscal year first quarter financial results.

Landon Eckles, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Juice Franchising, commented, "Our success and growth has been and continues to be fueled by the growing demand for healthier fast food options – specifically food that is organic and non-GMO - among Millennials and on-the-go Moms. By singularly focusing on delivering the highest quality organic products in the warmest and most inviting retail experience, Clean Juice, I believe, will continue to succeed each year. We are blessed to be in this position and it certainly goes without saying, Clean Juice wouldn't be here without the dedication of our family members – the Franchise Partners and our staff!"

Earlier this year, Clean Juice opened its 50th store in Nashville, TN. Since then, the franchise opened in several other markets including first-time markets in Chicago, IL (Naperville) and Baltimore, MD. At this pace, the company expects to have more than 100 stores open by the end of December 2019.

In terms of accolades, Clean Juice received recognition from several trade publication including Top Emerging Franchise by Franchise Gator, Top 100 Movers & Shakers by Fast Casual as well as a 2019 Top New Franchise from Entrepreneur among others.

Highlights for Fiscal First Quarter 2019:

Increased same-store sales 2.1%. Same-store sales growth reflects the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable store base, which Clean Juice defines as the number of stores open for at least one full fiscal year.

In addition to celebrating its 50 th store, Clean Juice celebrated the two-year anniversary of its first franchised location – Clean Juice Carollwood - in Tampa, FL in late March.

store, Clean Juice celebrated the two-year anniversary of its first franchised location – Clean Juice Carollwood - in in late March. Sales were fueled by a "Spring Cleaning" juice cleanse promotion and the launch of its new Spring Menu featuring The Carrot Cake Bowl made from organic acai, in March.

Selected by Franchise Gator, the online franchise directory, as its 44 th Top Emerging Franchise for 2019 , an award created to help identify developing franchises with 50 or fewer units that have shown promising signs of strong growth.

, an award created to help identify developing franchises with 50 or fewer units that have shown promising signs of strong growth. Listed #103 on Entrepreneur 2019 Fastest Growing Franchisees

Chosen by FastCasual.com as one of the top brands in its 2019 list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers

Selected as the top-ranked Fast 50 company by Charlotte Business Journal

On accolade and industry recognition, Eckles said, "Our company was founded on 10 core values that guide everything we do as a company, every single day. At the top of the list is the most important core value in 'God is in all of us and is using us in all that we do,' and one of the other core values is 'We aren't stopping here, we are starting here.' We are humbled by the attention and the growth, but truly I say to you, we're just getting started," he said.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, the Eckleses discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast food options, especially for young families with children. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, North Carolina that ultimately led to franchising and an unrelenting mission to provide communities with a truly healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 110 franchises in 21 states.

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com For franchising opportunities, please visit: www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

