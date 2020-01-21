Clean Juice Celebrates Massive Growth, New Partnerships In Fourth Quarter

Clean Juice delivers 21% increase in same-store sales in December

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with more than 86 stores currently operating in the U.S., continues on its expansion trajectory with high growth, new markets and increased sales. In its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, Clean Juice opened 7 new stores and added 13 new franchise units. In December, the company delivered a 21% increase in same-store sales.

"Our team is excited to watch the perpetual growth of Clean Juice as more communities desire healthier, on-the-go and organic food options," said Landon Eckles, founder and CEO of Clean Juice. "By staying true to our mission of providing the best quality, fully organic food and beverages, we've been successful at attracting guests and franchisees in new areas across the country."

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Clean Juice launched its catering partnership with ezCater, a renowned online business catering platform for restaurants, which is available at participating locations. The company also unveiled its partnership with multiple third-party delivery platforms to make its nutritious menu options even more accessible to guests. Diners can now order Clean Juice from UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub across many of its locations nationwide.

Highlights from Fiscal Fourth Quarter and December 2019:

Increased system-wide same-store net sales by 21% in December alone

Reported a 17% increase in year-over-year average guest spend per visit in December alone

Launched nationwide third-party delivery and catering programs

Offered its first-ever "Organic Vision 2020" juice cleanse presale that sold more than 215 cleanses

Unveiled its Fall and Winter Menus featuring seasonal Toasts, Greenoa™ Bowls and value combos at attractive price points

Opened 80th store located in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The fourth quarter results, particularly in December, are a reflection of Clean Juice's focus on new sales channels as well as the culmination of immense development since the start of 2019. This year, the Clean Juice franchise opened 33 locations across the country, including its 50th store in January in Nashville, Tenn. as well as numerous first-time markets. Stores are now operating in Baltimore, Md.; Lake Charles, La.; Morristown, N.J.; Naperville (Chicago), Ill.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Yorba Linda, Calif. Clean Juice expects to continue its explosive growth with another 35 stores set to open in 2020.

Clean Juice also received numerous accolades and industry awards in 2019. Highlights include Top Emerging Franchise by Franchise Gator, Top 100 Movers & Shakers by Fast Casual, 2019 Top New Franchise from Entrepreneur, and ranking number 431 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 by Inc. magazine.

"Looking back on the past year, we are so proud of the massive progress we've made in every aspect of our business, none of which would be possible without our dedicated franchise partners, staff and, of course, our guests," said Eckles. "We are humbled by the support and success we've had and look forward to seeing what the new year will bring."

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, Eckles and his wife, Kat, discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and an unrelenting mission to provide communities with a truly healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-juice-celebrates-massive-growth-new-partnerships-in-fourth-quarter-300989648.html

SOURCE Clean Juice