Chobani Unveils Third Incubator Class With Continued Focus On Highly Dispruptive, High-Impact Food And Beverage Categories In The U.S.

Third class of one-of-its-kind Incubator program includes companies reimagining baby food, healthier breakfast, better beverage and snack options and moreteaRIOT®, Fresh Bellies®, 88 Acres®, Puffworks®, Wildway®, NOKA®, Masienda®, Nona Lim® and Remedy Organics® become the latest startups to join the Chobani Incubator family
NORWICH, N.Y., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, LLC, maker of America's #1 Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest overall yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., has announced today the members of its Spring 2018 class for the Chobani Incubator. The third and largest Chobani Incubator class to date, with nine food startups, is comprised of companies that are disrupting and improving high-potential food categories in the U.S. – from new and innovative snack products like simple seed-based bars or peanut butter protein puffs to healthier energy drink and smoothie options to nutritional foods that can help kids learn to love vegetables.
"The past few years have proven the need, value and strong desire for a food incubator that is solely focused on supporting entrepreneurs who want to challenge the food industry, improve broken systems and bring better food to all people," said Chobani Incubator Director Jackie Miller. "Through this program, we've seen companies double their distribution, expand their teams and launch new products—and we're just getting started. Hamdi, our founder, hand-picked this class—our largest yet—for their unique ability to transform traditional product categories in the United States and we couldn't be more excited to get started with them."
The Chobani Incubator program helps entrepreneurs with big hearts and ideas break into food and beverage industries through equity-free investment and a strong focus on mentorship. There is proof the model works: the Incubator's first class has seen a more than 250% increase in distribution and 2.6X growth in annual revenue. The program also had more than 650 applications for the nine spots in this year's class – a 30% increase from last year.
For this class, Chobani selected purpose-driven entrepreneurs whose products are reinventing high- potential food and beverage categories – making them more delicious, nutritious, natural and accessible. As such, this class' roster includes several brands striving to improve childhood nutrition; additionally, given the rise of millennials' snacking habits, many are making it easier to eat nutritious food on-the-go. The entrepreneurs represent a broad swath of the country, with companies based across six states.
The third Chobani Incubator class will run from April 2018 to July 2018, based out of a dedicated space designed for the Incubator at Chobani's sales and marketing offices in New York, NY.
A closer look at the startups selected:
