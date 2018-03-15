CHO America Introduces Origin 846 Their Premium Unfiltered Unprocessed Organic and Conventional Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Origin 846 is certified USDA Organic, Kosher Passover, and NON-GMO. All products are tested in the IOC accredited lab and fully traceable.

BAYTOWN, Texas, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CHO AMERICA, a leading single source producer of premium extra virgin olive oils and specialty oils, is proud to introduce Origin 846 its new unfiltered and unprocessed organic and conventional extra virgin olive oil. Made from hand-picked olives and grown pesticide free in our orchards, Origin 846 is first cold-pressed within hours of harvest by our master millers. CHO's unique decanting process removes 99% of sediment leaving a farm fresh premium olive oil that contains no chemicals, preservatives nor blends of other oils. Origin 846 is available in 846 mL (28 fl oz) in retail and online stores across North America and is the ideal olive oil choice for everyday cooking, baking, grilling or dipping.

"Origin 846 was specifically created as a premium, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil to meet the health needs and lifestyles of consumers who wanted a fully traceable 100% all natural, unprocessed healthy alternative to butter and other filtered or processed olive oils," said Wajih Rekik, CEO of CHO America. "We are very excited to introduce this incredibly smooth tasting well-balanced olive oil that is perfect to use every day. While other unfiltered olive oils would have an inch of sediment at the bottom of the bottle, causing the oil to oxidize, with Origin 846, we succeeded in eliminating the sediment by using a unique decanting process. At CHO, we take pride in making olive oils in our ISO certified manufacturing facility which are fully traceable, tested for quality in our IOC accredited laboratory, so the consumer receives a safe food source."

Origin 846 has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties due to its high polyphenol content. It is certified USDA Organic, gluten-free, Kosher for Passover, NON-GMO, and bears the NAOOA quality approval seal. To learn more about Origin 846 follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @Origin846.

