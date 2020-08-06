Chipotle Leverages Its Real Change Feature To Support Its Pledge For Equality

New donation technology raises an additional million dollars for National Urban League and will spotlight Thurgood Marshall College Fund in August

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its new real change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com will spotlight the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), an American non-profit organization that supports and represents students attending its 47 member-schools that include publicly-supported historically black colleges and universities, (HBCUs) medical schools, and law schools. From August 6 – 23, guests can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help drive real, meaningful change for the Black community.

To increase its diversity pipeline, Chipotle will also partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to utilize TMCF's Talent Sourcing Program to identify and develop diverse talent. With student loan debt disproportionately impacting people of color, Chipotle is easing access to a college education for its employees, launching debt-free degrees last year with 100% of tuition costs covered upfront in addition to the Company's existing tuition reimbursement program. Intentional in its efforts to reset the organization over the past few years, Chipotle has been tracking its annual business results against its progress on diversifying its workforce, and all metrics have indicated that diversity is not only good for culture, but also business. Chipotle made a public commitment towards equality in June and continues to be transparent in its progress, providing updates here.

"It is important that we put our words into action and share our progress on combatting the injustices taking place today," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer, Chipotle. "Cultivating a better world takes commitment from all of us and I'm encouraged by the accomplishments to date and eager to see how much more we can achieve together. It is imperative that we keep the conversation going."

"We are extremely grateful that Chipotle will utilize our Talent Sourcing Program to identify talent at our member-school campuses," said TMCF President and CEO Harry L. Williams. "Chipotle's strong support of our mission will help us continue the critical and necessary work of ensuring that students have access to a higher education and new career opportunities."

After introduction of the round up technology on Chipotle's app only weeks ago, over 1.4 million guests have contributed on average $.45 with each order, totaling approximately $1,000,000, towards the first spotlight organization, the National Urban League. In June, Chipotle pledged $1,000,000 in support of organizations advocating against systemic racism, beginning with a commitment of $500,000 to the National Urban League. Chipotle will source feedback from its 91,000 employees to identify future organizations to highlight within the program.

To learn more about opportunities within Chipotle's organization, visit https://jobs.chipotle.com/

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF):

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the PK-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-leverages-its-real-change-feature-to-support-its-pledge-for-equality-301107497.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.