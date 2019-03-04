Chipotle Extends Lifestyle Bowls With Meatless "Plant-Powered" Options

Preconfigured "Vegan" and "Vegetarian" Bowls offer Consumers Meat-Free Alternatives



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its "Plant-Powered" Lifestyle Bowl options, which include a new preconfigured organic plant-based protein "Vegan" bowl as well as a "Vegetarian" bowl that includes guacamole. Plant-Powered bowls are the first extensions in the brand's Lifestyle Bowl offering, which launched earlier this year with Keto, Paleo, Whole30 and double protein diet-approved menu options.

Whether following a vegetarian, flexitarian, or vegan diet or just looking to make healthier choices, Chipotle's customizable menu allows customers to select the items that best fit their needs. In 2014, Chipotle was an early entrant into the plant-based conversation, introducing its delicious, vegan protein option, Sofritas®. Only a few years later, 7.5 million pounds of Sofritas were cooked up in 2018 alone. Made from certified organic soybeans grown domestically, the protein is then shredded and smothered in a blend of spices including poblano pepper, cumin and of course, chipotle chile, creating a delicious alternative to traditional meat without skimping on flavor.

"We've found that many people are increasingly looking for plant-based protein options, so we wanted to make it easy for our customers with digital shortcuts for these bowls," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle. "Since introducing Sofritas five years ago, Chipotle has provided flavorful options for every lifestyle, while simultaneously doing something good for the planet."

Hodo Foods, Chipotle's soybean supplier, is also committed to food with integrity as the company partners with farmers in the Midwestern U.S. to buy non-GMO, organic soybeans that results in the highest quality plant-protein. "Chipotle's founder first tasted our organic product in a California farmers market and together we collaborated to perfect Chipotle's beloved Sofritas recipe incorporating fresh, delicious ingredients," said Minh Tsai, founder of Hodo Foods.

In addition to Chipotle's commitment to offering consumers meat-free menu options, recently Sophie's Seafood, a plant-based seafood alternative, was selected as one of the eight ventures in the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation's first accelerator program, Chipotle Aluminaries Project.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,500 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-extends-lifestyle-bowls-with-meatless-plant-powered-options-300805623.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill