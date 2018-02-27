Chickapea Launches the Only Organic, Pulse-Based Mac and Cheese

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickapea has officially launched its newest product line, chickpea lentil mac and cheese. The only organic option in the category, the products boast 19g of protein, 8g of fiber and less than 500mg of sodium per serving, turning the childhood favorite into a nutritious, guilt-free meal.

Chickapea's boxed mac and cheese pairs the brand's signature, two-ingredient pasta (chickpeas and lentils) with a real, organic cheese sauce, resulting in a simple, clean ingredient list. Certified organic, non-GMO, Kosher, vegetarian and gluten-free, this new line is not just better for you, but actually good for you!

"We're so excited to bring Chickapea Mac and Cheese to market," says Shelby Taylor, founder and CEO at Chickapea. "It's packed full of nutrients and tastes like the cheesy traditional comfort food we all love and grew up on. Our mission at Chickapea is to make healthy eating simple, convenient and delicious by reinventing comfort foods with only nutritious, organic ingredients. We believe you can have your mac and cheese and eat it too."

Chickapea Mac and Cheese is available in three varieties:

Mac with classic cheddar



Mini spirals with classic cheddar



Shells with white cheddar

This summer will see another Chickapea product launch sure to please the brand's vegan and plant-based fans.

Already selling successfully in Canada, the mac and cheese line is set to launch in the U.S. with both KeHE and UNFI this spring, and will be introduced to new retailers at Natural Products Expo West, booth number N2244 (North Hall) March 8-10, in Anaheim, California.

The rapid growth of the organic Chickapea brand proves the product speaks for itself and the demand is high for organic foods that are fundamentally good for you and convenient. Launched in July 2016, it's now available in over 2,000 stores across North America as well as online at choosechickapea.com and on Amazon. The Chickapea brand is gaining ground as a healthy brand people trust and is the pasta of choice for many families, health food professionals, athletes, seniors and health-conscious consumers.

Organic foods are not a trend according to an annual survey by the Canadian Organic Trade Association commissioned to better understand the fundamentals driving growth in the sector, which is now worth $5.4 billion annually to the Canadian economy. "Across the nation, 66 per cent of consumers are buying organic products on a weekly basis — and that proportion is rising. The survey tracked a 10 per cent gain — from 56 to 66 per cent — between 2016 and 2017."

