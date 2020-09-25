CHI Natural Gardens Receives Organic Certification

Dr. Farouk Shami, the Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc., has spent years cultivating natural and organic ingredients including Aloe Vera

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Systems, Inc. (FSI) is excited to announce that the Texas Department of Agriculture certified the company's CHI Natural Gardens as Organic for aloe vera effective September 16, 2020. Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of FSI, and a team of experts spent years cultivating and preparing the land to grow organic ingredients for his haircare and beauty brands.

The organic aloe vera is used as an ingredient for the company's newly formed Health + Beauty Division, which is dedicated to providing products for sanitizing and preventing the spread of harmful viruses and germs.

The aloe is currently found in many CHI and BioSilk antibacterial hand sanitizers, lotions, soaps and in CHI's Aloe Vera with Agave Nectar Haircare Line which was developed for consumers with natural curls and texture. This 7-piece collection provides solutions to enhance definition, moisturize hair, and maintain frizz for smoother styling.

About Farouk Systems: Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment and Innovation". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide.

