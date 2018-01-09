Chef'd Partners with California Prunes to Launch Healthy and Inspiring Meal Kits for 2018

California Prunes is the first Chef'd partner to enlist a registered dietitian to create their unique meal kit recipes

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, the California Dried Plum Board announces a new partnership with Chef'd that will make it simple for people to enjoy cooking at home with California prunes – the highest-quality prunes in the world.

A popular meal kit delivery service that delivers pre-portioned, ready-to-cook meals, Chef'd is noted as the easiest way to cook like a pro at home. California prunes is the first Chef'd partner to have enlisted a registered dietitian – who is also a chef – to create their meal kit recipes, perfect for kicking off the New Year in a healthy and delicious way.

"Our partnership with Chef'd provides us with a new way of inspiring consumers to cook with the legendary flavor and quality of California prunes," said Donn Zea, Executive Director of the California Dried Plum Board. "Not only will the partnership bring California prunes directly into the hands of home cooks, but it will also encourage conversation and education about the benefits of California prunes and how they are not only important for bone health and digestive health, but are also a flavorful and versatile ingredient."

Registered dietitian, best-selling author and chef, Michelle Dudash, created the recipes for three California prunes meal kits launching on Chef'd today. The meal kits are:

California Prune-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Peas – A satisfying dish for the meat and potato devotee looking to add some greens, fruit and flavor to their routine

Chicken Curry with California Prunes – California prunes make this dish pop by adding a natural sweetness with no added sugar to this creamy and comforting recipe

Pan-Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas with California Prunes and Almonds – A vegetarian masterpiece full of taste and textures to wake up your taste buds

In addition to the new meal kits, thousands of Chef'd customers will experience the taste of California prunes via a surprise-and-delight sampling program. As part of the sampling initiative, Chef'd consumers will receive snack packs of California prunes with any Chef'd a la carte meal kit order during early 2018. Later in the year, California prunes will launch three additional registered dietitian-created meal kits featuring lighter fare perfect for the spring and summer.

To learn more about the California prunes and Chef'd partnership and to order meal kits, visit Chefd.com/CaliforniaPrunes. Visit CaliforniaDriedPlums.org for more information on California prunes.

About The California Dried Plum Board (CDPB): The CDPB represents 800 prune growers and 29 prune packers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. Revered as part of California's rich history, the prune remains a vital player in California's economic wealth. California prunes are The Whole Package: a naturally sweet, convenient and nutrient-dense snack and versatile culinary ingredient.

About Chef'd: Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Chef'd is an at-home, high-quality ingredient meal store that partners with celebrated chefs, media outlets and culinary influencers to create recipes that make it easy for anyone to cook like a pro at home. Launched in late April 2015, Chef'd was created to help consumers rethink the home-cooked meal by offering fresh, pre-portioned ingredients that aim to eliminate food waste and in turn cut consumer grocery costs, all without the hassle of subscription or membership fees. Chef'd branded recipes are currently available from noted chefs, health experts and renowned media publications. Follow on Facebook @getchefd, Twitter @get_chefd, and Instagram @chefd.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chefd-partners-with-california-prunes-to-launch-healthy-and-inspiring-meal-kits-for-2018-300579274.html

SOURCE California Dried Plum Board