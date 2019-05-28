Charlie's Produce Acquires Better Life Organics

SEATTLE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie's Produce, an employee owned independent produce company serving the west coast since 1978, has acquired Better Life Organics (BLO), a Los Angeles based distributor of organic produce and food products.

With an established twenty-four year history serving the Los Angeles area, BLO will merge with Charlie's Produce and as a result, immediately expand its services and product offerings. This acquisition will not only allow Charlie's Produce to develop deeper roots within the LA market, but also offer a broader breadth of products, including an extensive selection of premium organic fruits and vegetables from local growers and international market leaders.

"BLO has an excellent reputation in the Los Angeles market for providing high quality products and service to customers," said Jim McDonald, General Manager of Charlie's Produce Los Angeles. "As a business focused on building fruitful and enduring relationships, we are pleased to have BLO's talented team and loyal customers join the Charlie's Produce family."

Starting today, Charlie's Produce will consolidate operations in their state-of-the-art facility located in Irwindale, CA and welcome executives Bill McCoy and German Ruiz to the team. McCoy, who founded and lead BLO as CEO, will join Charlie's Produce in a sales development capacity to further strengthen customer programs and provide a smooth transition for customers. Ruiz, who founded and serves as President of BLO, will also join Charlie's Produce team in the Irwindale distribution facility and focus on expanding partnerships within the organic grower community.

"We are happy to be combining with a respected and innovative company that aligns with our values and standards when it comes to fresh food distribution," said Bill McCoy. "We look forward to continuing to serve the LA market and providing our customers with strengthened service and product offerings that help their businesses continue to thrive."

During the last 5 years, Charlie's Produce has expanded rapidly through increased services, produce processing, geographic extension and acquisition. The company opened a new distribution center in Los Angeles in 2015, entered the Boise, ID market in 2017 through the purchase of Northwest Produce and increased its brokerage division (Charlie's Produce Trading Company) representing growers throughout the West Coast.

"We are constantly seeking ways to improve our services on behalf of our customers and grower partners. The addition of Better Life Organics brings more innovation, new products and a great team to our Los Angeles division," explained Jeremy Smith, President of Charlie's Produce.

For more information, please visit www.charliesproduce.com or contact info@charliesproduce.com

About Charlie's Produce

Founded in 1978, Charlie's Produce is an employee-owned, full service produce company that supplies grocery stores, restaurants, institutions and the marine industry with a full range of conventional, organic and specialty produce, floral items and a large assortment of fresh-cut and custom-cut produce. Charlie's operates full-stocking distribution centers in Seattle, Anchorage, Boise, Los Angeles, Portland and Spokane. For more information about Charlie's Produce, visit: http://www.charliesproduce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlies-produce-acquires-better-life-organics-300856757.html

SOURCE Charlie’s Produce