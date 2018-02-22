Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride Donates Proceeds From 7th Annual Cycling Fundraiser

$205,000 to Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care, George Karl Foundation and Camp Kesem - University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B Strong Ride cycling event has donated $150,000 to the Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care, $35,000 to the George Karl Foundation, and $20,000 to Camp Kesem at the University of Colorado. The donations were made February 21, 2018 during a special event at Celestial Seasonings, Inc., title sponsor of B Strong Ride. The funds were raised at the annual B Strong Ride event through corporate sponsorship, rider registration fees and contributions in support of individual riders.

"Supporting these great organizations is consistent with Celestial Seasonings long-standing mission to help people live healthier and happier lives," said Tim Collins, Celestial Seasonings Vice President of Marketing and presenter of the check for $150,000 from B Strong Ride to Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care. "We're honored by the opportunity to play an active role in our local community and help Boulder-area cancer patients and survivors through our continued title sponsorship of B Strong Ride. We're already gearing up for the 2018 ride in August."

The Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care provides a wide range of services to cancer patients including acupuncture, manual lymph drainage, reflexology, massage therapy, Reiki and Healing Touch Massage, and wellness and integrative care consultation. The services enhance wound healing, shorten hospital stays, and reduce pain medication needs.

Boulder Community Health Foundation and B Strong Ride also announced plans to create the new "B Strong Treatment Center" with $100,000 from previous B Strong Ride events that have been held in reserve. The B Strong Treatment Center will be a multidisciplinary treatment room in the Tebo Family Medical Building to provide speech, occupational and physical therapies, counseling, and dietary/nutrition services. These funds are in addition to the $195,000 being donated from the 2017 event.

"Our long-standing relationship with the B Strong Ride is the embodiment of our new vision at BCH – Partnering to create and care for the healthiest community in the nation. This collaboration has led to not only making a difference for hundreds of patients through our integrative care program, but now with the introduction of the B Strong Treatment Center we will be able to build upon the comprehensive services we provide at the Tebo Family Medical Building" said Grant Besser, President of the Boulder Community Health Foundation. "The donation from B Strong Ride provides 100% of the funding the Foundation provides to support patients at the Center for Integrative Care."

B Strong Ride's $35,000 donation to the George Karl Foundation was presented by Scott Crouch, Owner of Flatiron Subaru – a sponsor of B Strong Ride. "I've been down this road twice," said former NBA head coach George Karl, a two-time cancer survivor who accepted the check on behalf of George Karl Foundation. "I can tell you the services we support through our partner organizations make a great difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families."

The $20,000 to support Camp Kesem at the University of Colorado was presented by B Strong Ride Founders Kevin Mulshine and Dr. Roger Nichols. Camp Kesem hosts no-cost camps for children whose families are impacted by cancer.

The 2018 Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride presented by Mike Shaw Subaru and Flatirons Subaru is scheduled for Saturday, August 11, 2018. For more information about B Strong Ride, visit bstrongride.com or email info@bstrongride.com.

