CBDfx Releases Fully Organic CBD Capsules to Meet Growing Demand

Cutting Edge Wellness Brand Develops Non-GMO, Gluten-Free CBD Supplement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Southern California-based CBDfx revealed a cornerstone product that arguably raises the bar for the CBD supplement industry. With their new CBD Capsules line, CBDfx is betting that CBD users will flock to a product that is formulated from organic, non-GMO hemp plants that are sustainably sourced from hemp farms in Europe. As CBD explodes in popularity as a health and wellness supplement and begins to pop up in headlines across the world, new and experienced CBD users alike are looking for ways of dosing the promising compound.

With their CBD Capsules, CBDfx is offering a bottle of 30 capsules that each contain 25mg of active, full-spectrum CBD. Importantly, unlike other CBD products of questionable origin that exist on the market, CBDfx holds their plant sourcing and manufacturing processes to the highest standards -- even going as far as to post batch lab reports on their website with a detailed chemical analysis.

"Full-spectrum" CBD implies that during the manufacturing process, the capsules do not lose the beneficial terpenes, amino acids, and vitamins that are often filtered out if the laboratory process does not specifically take care to retain those beneficial compounds. With the release of the CBD Capsule series, CBDfx is targeting customers that want a very potent premium CBD product that is ethically and organically sourced.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the cleanest, most effective organic and ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

