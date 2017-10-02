CBDfx Releases 100% Vegan CBD Gummy Bears & CBD Tincture

Popular health and wellness supplement gets an organic makeover

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California-based CBDfx announced two new flagship products aimed at CBD users looking for an all-natural way to take the increasingly popular supplement. The company announced their new CBD Gummy Bears and CBD Tincture as the two newest entries in their line of orally administered CBD products. Notably, both products have a litany of holistic credentials, as both can claim to be GMO-free, 100% vegan, and fully organic.

CBDfx launched these products as part of their belief that individuals who are using CBD as part of a treatment plan to combat ailments such as anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures (among other uses) want clean, healthy ingredients without unnecessary additives. Given the wealth of research surrounding CBD's potential efficacy for a variety of medical afflictions, CBDfx made clear that they wanted to offer the product in an unadulterated form to ensure purity. When reached for comment, a company spokesperson said "[CBDfx believes] in ethical and natural product sourcing, as well as transparency with our customers. That's why we provide a public lab report for each batch of products, available for viewing on our website."

Of the two new products, the CBD gummy bears are just that -- flavorful gummies with only a handful of ingredients, while the CBD tincture is mixed with MCT oil for ideal metabolization.

CBD Gummy Bears: 60 CBD gummies per bottle / 300mg of CBD total. Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, organic seaweed extract, natural flavors and colors, organically grown CBD rich hemp oil.

CBD Tincture: 30ml bottle containing 500mg of CBD total. Ingredients: CBD Hemp Oil, MCT Oil.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the cleanest, most organic and ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

